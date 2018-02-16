DACA Litmus Tests; New Yorkers in 2020? School Safety; Tea Party's Dawn

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 16, 2018. Nine years ago today, a modern version of the Boston Tea Party emerged in U.S. politics. It took place in Seattle, not at Boston Harbor, and although it didn’t have anything to do with tea or British trade tariffs, it certainly concerned taxation.

Taxes have long been a touchstone for fiscal conservatives in America, and when it turned out that Republican Party control of Congress and the White House during the George W. Bush administration resulted in greater, not lesser, federal spending (and vastly more federal debt), grassroots conservatives took notice. A few donned tri-corner hats and marched in places like Indianapolis to protest increased government spending -- and were promptly ignored.

But the election of Barack Obama in 2009, and the promise of a much-increased role for the federal government in issues ranging from health care to auto manufacturing put an electric charge into these tea partiers.

In the first decade of the 21st century, the return of the Boston Tea Party initially vacillated between metaphor and farce. In January 2009, a handful of Syracuse University students met in Binghamton, New York, where they poured a few gallons of soda off the Washington Street Bridge into the icy waters of the Susquehanna River, hoping to attract a bit of media attention.

“We really want to see a sense of fiscal responsibility from the government and have them get their hands out of our pockets,” Trevor Leach, a graduate of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, told a local television station. “The government has gotten out of control in the last few decades, and we’re taking notice of that.”

They weren’t the only ones feeling this way, as Tom Bevan and I related in our 2012 campaign book. Here is an excerpt from the section on the rise of the Tea Party:

Across the country in Seattle, Washington, a 28-year-old political novice was building up a spirited resentment against government bailouts and deficit spending. Her name was Keli Carender and she fit no one’s stereotype of an angry right-winger. She wore a stud in her nose, did comedy improv in Seattle’s University District on weekends, and worked for a local non-profit teaching math in an adult education program that catered to ex-convicts and drug addicts.

But in the waning days of the Bush administration, Carender had become politicized by the government’s bailout of the banks. When a friend sent her a video clip of George W. Bush saying he had to abandon the principles of the free market in order to save it, she told friends she felt betrayed by a president she had voted for.

As it became clear that the liberals who gained control of all the levers of government in 2008 had spending plans that dwarfed anything Bush had in mind, Carender began reading about the Democrats’ stimulus package. The more she read, the angrier she got. Carender wasn’t a politically active person, so most of her venting was directed at her fiancé, a young Obama voter named Conor McNassar. One day in January 2009, he turned to her and said, “You have to start blogging or something.”

The resulting effort, a website called Redistributing Knowledge, went up on January 25, 2009 -- one day after the publicity stunt in Binghamton -- with Carender writing under the pen name “Liberty Belle.” She had also written to and telephoned repeatedly the offices of her congressional representatives, Democratic senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and Rep. Jim McDermott, one of the most liberal members of the House. She didn’t expect much, but she did assume she’d be able leave a voice-mail message, which she could not -- their switchboards were swamped -- and when she got a form letter from one of her senators thanking her “for your support,” she’d had enough.

“I’m going to hold a rally,” she told McNassar.

But how, and where? She had no idea, and not actually being an extremist at heart, she did what any civic-minded soul might do: She called the Seattle Police Department to seek permission.

A helpful public servant recommended she hold her rally downtown at Westlake Park, so she purchased a permit at the city’s “First Amendment event discount” price of $50 (instead of $75) and started calling the Republican activists she knew -- both of them -- asking for hints about how to draw a crowd.

Two local conservative radio hosts pitched her rally on their shows, and conservative columnist Michelle Malkin touted the event on her website. It was held on February 16, 2009, Presidents’ Day -- a date not chosen with Barack Obama in mind but because it was a holiday and Carender had it off. She settled on a name for her protest rally: “Porkulus,” a play on words combining pork-barrel spending and stimulus that apparently originated with Rush Limbaugh. It wasn’t as catchy as “Boston Tea Party,” but it was more original and Malkin paid for pulled-pork sandwiches for the crowd, which numbered some 120. But tea, not pork, was the fad in 2009, and even at Carender’s event a middle-aged woman showed up in blue jeans and a red coat with two signs, one denouncing socialism, the other one stating simply “taxation without representation” and featuring several pasted-on tea bags.

The next day, Michelle Malkin showed up in Denver, Colorado, at a hastily organized rally on the steps of the state capitol. Chanting, “No more pork!” a small band of demonstrators listened to speeches from Malkin, former Republican congressman Tom Tancredo and Jim Pfaff, who headed the Colorado branch of Americans for Prosperity, an anti-tax group funded by the wealthy and conservative Koch brothers. Pfaff singled out Obama, Harry Reid, and Nancy Pelosi as “Bernie Madoff Democrats” and employed the “Ponzi scheme” comparison to the stimulus bill -- a label Rick Perry would later apply to Social Security. Malkin deemed the bill that President Obama would sign later that day in the same city “an unprecedented act of generational theft.”

A smiling Obama appeared before a much larger crowd hours later at the Denver Museum of Art & Science. And the following day, February 18, 2009, the president went to Arizona to announce a new $275 billion program designed to help an estimated 9 million Americans who were underwater on their home mortgages avoid foreclosure by allowing them to rework their monthly payments at lower interest rates.

“All of us will pay an even steeper price if we allow this crisis to deepen -- a crisis which is unraveling homeownership, the middle class, and the American Dream itself,” Obama said at a high school in suburban Phoenix. “If we act boldly and swiftly to arrest this downward spiral, every American will benefit.”

That was hardly a consensus.

In a fateful broadcast from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange one day later, February 19, 2009, CNBC reporter Rick Santelli fired the rhetorical shot that galvanized a slumbering army -- and provided the metaphor it had been awaiting. A former trader with a highly emotive style, Santelli remonstrated against the administration proposal.

“The government is promoting bad behavior!” Santelli proclaimed. He called on Obama to set up a website and have Americans vote on whether they “really want to subsidize the losers’ mortgages.”

“This is America!” he shouted. Turning around to face the day traders, Santelli added, “How many of you people want to pay for your neighbor’s mortgage that has an extra bathroom and can’t pay their bills? Raise their hand.” Instead of raising their hands, they booed as Santelli turned back to the camera. “President Obama, are you listening?”

After more cross talk, Santelli added his now-famous battle cry: “We’re thinking of having a Chicago Tea Party in July. All of you capitalists that want to show up to Lake Michigan, I’m going to start organizing.”

Asked by an anchorman what they might actually toss into Lake Michigan, Santelli fired back, “derivative securities.” Although his colleagues in the studio seemed only mildly amused by Santelli’s performance, the floor traders around him cheered his proposal.

Santelli, who’d been delivering these types of rants for years on CNBC, said later that he felt “a bit of extra electricity” in the air that morning. But he had no idea that what he’d said would serve as the spark to ignite a national grassroots movement.

“After the segment I went outside for a smoke,” Santelli recalled, “and my BlackBerry started going off like a pinball machine.”

