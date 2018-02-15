Trump Vows to Work for School Safety After Shootings

President Trump expressed prayers Thursday morning for the victims of the mass shooting at a high school in Florida, but made no specific mention of any policy response from his administration to address the recurrence of such tragedies.

On Wednesday, a former student killed at least 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump said, offering words from Scripture and also expressing his gratitude to the first responders at the scene.

The president avoided any mention of guns, however, or any potential gun-safety policies -- he said only that police responded to reports of "gunfire" in his brief remarks.

He said his administration was committed to working with authorities to secure schools and address mental health issues, and added that he'd be meeting with governors and state attorneys general on the issue later this month.

"It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference," Trump said.

The comments evoked comparisons to President Obama’s many appearances following similar occurrences of mass violence. He addressed the nation 14 times, according to a tally kept by USA Today, and repeatedly called for laws limiting access to firearms, particularly semi-automatic weapons. When 20 schoolchildren and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, the president made an emotional plea for a legislative response.

Trump addressed the nation following a shooting in a concert in Las Vegas last year, the largest mass shooting in American history, and after a gunman attacked members of Congress outside a baseball practice last summer, wounding Rep. Steve Scalise.

Thursday’s speech, in which he said he is “making plans” to visit Stoneman Douglas High School, was not his first comment on the massacre there. He offered prayers and condolences on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. But Thursday morning, he stoked controversy by issuing a tweet that some took as putting blame for the shooting on students at the school.

"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" Trump tweeted.

Several Democratic lawmakers expressed sharp criticism. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts called the tweet "outrageous" and Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia called it "shameful."

"Don't you dare blame the victims here, telling them they should have done more. Do your damn job," tweeted Rep. Katherine Clark, also of Massachusetts.