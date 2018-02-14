GOP and Women; Warning for Dems; Visa Lottery; a Lasting Peace

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 14, 2018. On this date in 1815, euphoric crowds formed on the streets of Washington, D.C., cheerfully trailing the carriage of Henry Carroll, a U.S. diplomat who had sailed from Belgium to New York and then made his way as rapidly as he could to the capital city.

Carroll’s carriage stopped to pick up Secretary of State James Monroe before heading to meet President James Madison and his wife, Dolley, at a dwelling called Octagon House. The Madisons were living there for the simple reason that the British had put the White House -- and most official buildings in Washington -- to the torch the previous summer.

In retrospect, the most important point about the first family’s temporary digs was that the Octagon was owned by a Federalist. Madison was a Democrat-Republican, the Federalists’ rivals. But in burning the White House to the ground, the British had finally united Americans during the unpopular War of 1812 -- “Mr. Madison’s War,” New Englanders had called it derisively.

There was no sneering on this date, however, as James Madison pored over the peace deal -- the Treaty of Ghent -- that Henry Carroll had brought with him from Europe.

The winter of 1815 was a time of doubt and fear in Washington. There was uncertainty that Madison’s presidency would survive the war still raging on these shores, and even whether the new country would last. Five months earlier, Madison had ridden out with a large militia to confront invading British troops, only to see the Americans under the incompetent command of Gen. William Winder routed at Bladensburg without a fight.

The burning of Washington had ended in an unsettling fashion for the British, however. Thirty redcoats were killed, and many more were wounded, when gunpowder exploded at an arsenal they were trying to destroy two miles south of the Capitol. Then an uncommonly fierce thunderstorm put out the fires smoldering in the city, driving the British back to their ships.

Next, the Americans held Fort McHenry in Baltimore, while winning a second naval battle on Lake Erie -- one with heavy British casualties. Next, a month after Christmas 1814, the entire country held its breath as a huge British fighting force descended on New Orleans. Federalist newspapers predicted an American defeat in Louisiana and Federalist politicians filled the air with talk of impeaching Madison. A delegation from New England arrived in Washington to foment talk of secession from the Union.

On February 4, all that talk instantly came to an end when word reached the capital city that Gen. Andrew Jackson’s forces had annihilated the invading army of British regulars. The casualty figures seemed incredible: 2,000 redcoats killed or wounded at a cost of only seven American lives. Control of the Mississippi River would remain in American hands.

Because the Treaty of Ghent had already been hammered out by then, it became fashionable in the 20th century to say that Old Hickory’s stunning victory at New Orleans was meaningless. This is certainly not how it seemed to Americans at the time.

The Treaty of Ghent simply called for an end to the fighting, and left unresolved the two issues that had prompted the War of 1812: namely America’s refusal to honor British blockades during its war with Napoleonic France, and British sea captains’ practice of forcibly taking American seamen (some of them former British subjects) to “impress” them, which meant force them into service for the Royal Navy.

But here’s the thing: Because the Treaty of Ghent arrived in Washington 10 days after word reached the capital of Jackson’s victory in New Orleans, the exact terms of the treaty were less important than how Americans perceived events. It felt as though the British had been defeated again.

“Peace!” cried the heroic Dolley Madison to the guests crowded into the Octagon House. “Peace!” Wine was poured and glassed clinked for toasts to that proposition. Newly inspired American militiamen and soldiers who hadn’t given a very good account of themselves the year before, materialized in Washington that night, marching past the Madisons’ temporary home and saluting the commander-in-chief as his wife stood on the porch. This was a truly military parade, American-style: impromptu and unpretentious. No, the British hadn’t formally agreed to U.S. demands that the seas be open to trade and safe for our sailors, but they didn’t have to. The country knew, and the British knew, that Americans would fight to protect their interests.

In a letter to his old friend the Marquis de Lafayette, dated that very night, Thomas Jefferson ruminated about everything from the sobering lessons of France’s Reign of Terror to American progress in the War of 1812.

In a postscript written a few days later, Jefferson expressed joy about Jackson’s victory in New Orleans and perfectly captured the prevailing American disposition, as he often did, toward our English cousins. Speaking of the British practice of pressing American seamen into service, Jefferson wrote: “If she thinks the exercise of this outrage is worth eternal war, eternal war it must be, or extermination of the one or the other party.”

In truth, it never came to that. The culmination of events that led James and Dolley Madison to the front porch of the Octagon House on this date in 1815 ushered in two centuries of friendship and common purpose between Great Britain and the United States of America.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com