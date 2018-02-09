New Budget; Redacted Salaries; 'Bloody Nose' Restraints? Killy the Conqueror

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 9, 2018. Four years ago, a Frenchman with the Dickensian name of Francois Hollande packed his clothes for a trip to America. France’s president had to remember his tuxedo -- Barack and Michelle Obama were throwing a state dinner for him -- and consider the weather in the mountains of central Virginia: Thomas Jefferson’s home at Monticello was the first official stop on his tour.

Hollande had no first lady to consult and he’d just ended his longtime association with French journalist Valérie Trierweiler. If he was feeling a twinge of loneliness, Jefferson would have understood: His wife Martha died nearly two decades before Jefferson became president.

The Obamas seamlessly handled the protocol of dinner for a head of state who arrived at the White House sans femme. President Obama invoked Jefferson, an American who loved France and who, in turn, was loved by the French.

“We started this visit yesterday at Monticello and I’d like to end where we began,” Obama said in his dinner toast. “Thomas Jefferson wrote, ‘So ask the traveled inhabitant of any nation, In what country on Earth would you rather live? Certainly, in my own, where [are] my friends, my relations, and the earliest and sweetest affections and recollections of my life.’

“But Jefferson added, ‘Which would be your second choice? France.’ Of course.”

Hollande was charming in reply, mentioning not only Jefferson and George Washington but U.S. servicemen who fought on French soil twice in the 20th century. “I promise we shall never forget them,” he said.

Fifty years ago today, another Frenchman burst onto the world scene. The tableau was not wartime trenches but the Winter Olympics in the scenic French Alps. I’ll have more on this athlete in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

As I write these words, I’m watching a livestream version of Moon Jae-in, the photogenic president of South Korea, declare the 2018 Winter Olympics open. In preparation for the official anthem of the Olympic movement, a group of stylish pop singers stood on the ice singing a moving rendition of the unofficial anthem: John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Meanwhile, an incredible light show was unfolding.

Just when the thought occurred that some trigger-happy North Korean border guard sitting in a shack 35 miles away watching radar and listening to satellite transmissions might mistake the fireworks for something sinister, I noticed that President Moon was shaking hands with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Whew. This historic handshake may be everything; it may be nothing. But it seems like a promising start.

Speaking of starts, 50 years ago today, a dashing young French skier burst out of the gate in the men’s downhill, on his way to a gold medal and Olympic immortality. American audiences had never seen him before, but they would not forget him. To see Jean-Claude Killy race down a mountain was to remember him forever.

The 1968 games were held in Grenoble, France, so it was fitting a Frenchman would steal the show. “The Star-Spangled Banner” would be played only once at those Olympics: Lithe and lovely American figure skater Peggy Fleming would win the only U.S. gold, even as Killy was winning three by himself.

The skier retired from competitive racing after the ’68 games, although he and Fleming would later star in a television special that illustrated the potential and beauty of winter sports.

International skiing championships are sometimes won by the thinnest of margins. This was the case in Killy’s first event in Grenoble. Even the casual viewer was mesmerized by his style. He emerged from the starting gate with his skis and poles all helter-skelter before negotiating the hill with perfect precision. It was a combination of fury and control that provided him the margin of victory and made him a national hero in France.

He won the downhill over teammate Guy Perillat by a few hundredths of a second. In the giant slalom, he blew away the field.

Could he do it a third time, in the slalom, a race run in a thick fog on Friday, February 17?

To do so, Killy would have to best a group of Austrians who came at him in waves: Herbert Huber, Alfred Matt, and the best slalom racer on the deep Austrian team, Karl Schranz.

After a wild day of racing in which Schranz was given a second run after being distracted by a mysterious security guard dressed in black -- only to be disqualified because he missed a gate or two in the heavy fog -- Killy won his third gold medal. Huber and Matt won silver and bronze. Covering the event for Sports Illustrated, legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins called it “perhaps the most exciting day in the history of Alpine racing.”

By January of 1971, Peggy Fleming could be seen in a televised special doing a synchronized ballet with Killy in which he mimicked her on skis, and she copied him on the ice. By that time, thousands of American boys were exploding out of make-believe racing gates on slopes from Squaw Valley to Killington, hoping to be the next Jean-Claude Killy. Peggy Fleming launched an equal number of ice skating dreams in North America.

Killy also had cameo role in the creation of “Gonzo Journalism.” Although only in mid-20s, he retired from competitive racing after Grenoble, and established himself as a professional pitchman for Chevrolet and other products.

Hunter S. Thompson, toying with a new form of reporting, was dispatched by Playboy magazine to shadow the great Frenchman and write about him. Thompson didn’t form a strong opinion about Killy one way or another, though he was nonplused when he later learned that Killy had interrupted sex to talk to him on the telephone. What Hunter Thompson decided to focus on was using superstars to hawk merchandize. It was hardly a new marketing technique, but Thompson found it tacky, and went after it with his singular elan. It turned out, however, that Hugh Hefner wasn’t into biting the hand that fed him. Hef had been trying to lure Chevy to advertise in his magazine for years, so he spiked Thompson’s piece.

It eventually found a home in a San Francisco magazine run by colorful radical Warren Hinckle.

In the process, Hinckle helped launch the career of Thompson, and his uninhibited style of prose. “Killy’s hard-sell scenes no longer surprised me,” Hunter Thompson wrote, “but finding him trapped in a beer and hotdog gig was like wandering into some housing-project kaffeeklatsch and finding Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis making a straight-faced pitch for Folger’s instant-brewed.”

