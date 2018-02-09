If You're Reading This, You're Dead

Republicans on the Federal Communications Commission ended President Obama's "net neutrality" regulations. Those regulations were passed with no reason, but a fear of what might happen to the internet by major corporations. They were not needed. But Democrats declared that their repeal would cause people to die.

Republicans rolled back Barack Obama's individual mandate that forces Americans to buy health insurance whether or not they want it. Statisticians declared Americans would lose their health insurance if the GOP did this, ignoring that those losing health insurance would be those actively choosing to forego an insurance plan. Again, Democrats declared the GOP would cause people to die.

Then there was the overall tax reform plan. Republicans wanted to lower corporate income tax rates, small business tax rates and individual income tax rates. If they did it, Democrats said people would die. In fact, at this point there appears to be no policy position the GOP can enact that will not end in mass casualties. Pay no attention to the pile of bodies mounting due to illegal aliens breaking the law. If the GOP sent them all home, people would die.

What is the result of all of this? CVS has announced it is raising its minimum wage and giving workers bonuses. BB&T Bank, Fifth Third Bank, PNC Financial, and a host of other companies are raising their minimum wage to $15.00 per hour, which the left has demanded for years. Suddenly, the left is outraged by it. Companies from AT&T to American Airlines to Comcast to Walmart are paying employees bonuses. But to the American left, it is all blood money.

Political activists on the left are recruiting people now for President Trump's proposed military parade. Back in 2014, Senator Chuck Schumer called for a military parade. Now he ridicules the idea. The left wants its activists to lay down in front of any tanks that might participate in the parade as a sign of protest. Like the $15.00 an hour minimum wage, progressives really wanted it until Donald Trump delivered it.

President Trump has proposed giving a path to citizenship to 1.8 million DACA recipients. The political left has been calling for citizenship for DACA recipients for years. At one point, the Democrats controlled the House, the Senate and the White House, but they chose not to give these immigrants citizenship. Now, after renewing calls for citizenship, President Trump said OK. You would think the left would be happy. Instead, they are calling the president a racist for wanting to give these illegal aliens citizenship. Naturally, if we go along with the president's plan, people will apparently die.

Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio have prepared a family leave plan. The plan would allow parents to take extended paid leave for the birth of a child. They would pay for the plan by offsetting a person's future social security earnings instead of forcing corporations to pay for it. When Bill Clinton ran for president in the '90s, Democrats wanted paid family leave. Hillary Clinton campaigned for it. Barack Obama wanted it. But now that Donald Trump has presented a plan, Democrats think it is the worst thing ever.

There is nothing President Trump and the GOP can do that Democrats will not declare as the worst thing ever. Perhaps the president should get really creative and declare his support for a complete, universal healthcare plan so that Democrats can go on record against it. Maybe he should come out strongly for Common Core to spin up Democrat opposition.

We are in an age of unreasonableness and hysteria. Republicans are not immune. The GOP sees deep state conspiracies and coup plotters against Trump in the same way Democrats saw them against Obama. But Democrats have added new rhetorical flourishes with claims of mass casualties.

Wages are up, bonuses are up and people's views on the economy are at super positive levels. I am really tired of Republicans killing Americans by letting them keep more of their own money.

