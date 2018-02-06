Ill-Advised Wishes; Echoing Gov. Reagan; Davos Takeaway; Ruthian Lessons

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, February 6, 2018. Now that we’ve got football out of the way, I can happily report to you that spring training is just around the corner. One of the most glorious phrases in the English language -- “pitchers and catchers report” -- is only eight days away. Today is the birthday of many famous Americans, including two great ambassadors of the game of baseball: Ronald Reagan and Babe Ruth.

Ronald Wilson Reagan was born on February 6, 1911, in Tampico, Illinois. He rose to fame in the Midwest as “Dutch” Reagan, the voice of the Chicago Cubs -- at least for Iowans who turned into WHO radio in Des Moines, where Reagan re-created Cubs games off the teletype. It was during a spring training trip to Catalina Island, where the Cubbies assembled each February, that Reagan got the idea to go to Hollywood for his fateful 1937 screen test. Fifteen years later, he played the great pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in a sappy baseball movie/love story opposite Doris Day. Although it took liberties with the sequence, that film depicts the Cardinals’ 39-year-old Alexander striking out Babe Ruth. Reagan is playing “Alex” and the Ruth strikeout is drawn from archival footage, so in a sense Ronald Reagan is striking out Babe Ruth, something the Reagan would never have been able to do in real life.

I'll have more on The Babe, and his connection other U.S. presidents, in a moment.

* * *

* * *

George Herman Ruth was born on this day in 1895, and he spent the first seven years of life living with his family in rooms above his father’s saloon at 426 W. Camden St. in Baltimore. In 1902, the boy was placed in Saint Mary's Industrial School for Boys, which is frequently described as an orphanage, but which Ruth himself described as “a training school for orphans, incorrigibles, delinquents, boys whose homes had been broken by divorce, runaways picked up on the streets of Baltimore and children of poor parents who had no other means of providing an education for them.”

The boy was in and out of that institution until February 27, 1914. The Xavierian priests and other instructors were teaching him how to be a tailor, but outside the classroom George was in training for another pastime, one denoted in a simple line on his school record: “He is going to join the Balt. baseball team.”

The young man’s exploits on the baseball diamonds of Baltimore, Boston, and New York are woven into the fabric of 20th century American history. As for the difficult and rejected young boy inside the famous athlete’s body, he “acted out,” as they say today: drinking, carousing, and indulging himself in all manner of ways.

A star pitcher with the Red Sox by the time he was 19, Ruth was traded to the Yankees and converted to a full-time outfielder. He quickly established himself as more than a star. He was the greatest power hitter the game had ever seen. And he had a personality that meshed perfectly with his prodigious swing.

Even Americans who were not baseball fans were fans of Babe Ruth. His influence on the game, and the way he strode through life’s cornucopia as though it were his own personal hotel lobby, were hard to resist. “He changed the rules, the equipment, and the strategy of baseball,” wrote Red Smith.

He changed more than that, too. Somehow without coming across as arrogant, he deferred to no one. Not Ty Cobb, not his teammates, not his managers, not presidents of the United States.

In the mid-1920s, Calvin Coolidge attended a Yankees-Senators game on a sweltering summer day in Washington. Several of the Yankees players, including Ruth, lined up to shake the president’s hand.

“Mr. Ruth,” said the famously taciturn Coolidge.

“Hot as hell, ain't it, Prez?” replied the Babe.

Ruth also put the needle to Coolidge’s Depression-plagued successor, Herbert Hoover -- or so the story goes. In 1930, when Ruth demanded the Yankees pay him more money, a sportswriter noted that he was asking to be paid more than the president.

“Why not?” the Babe supposedly quipped. “I had a better year.”

This yarn has an apocryphal feel to it. Ruth wasn’t a political man, and clever quips weren’t his forte. Not only that, but the quote didn’t gain wide currency until much later. Yet, Hoover occasionally poked fun at himself, using Ruth as his own straight man, so maybe there was something to it. Hoover was fond of telling a story about a little boy who asked the president for three autographs, historian Richard Norton Smith once told me. Hoover was happy to oblige, but he asked the boy why he wanted three. “Because I want one of yours for myself, and it takes two of you to get one of Babe Ruth,” the kid replied.

The year he died, an ailing Ruth met a future president on the baseball diamond at Yale. That was team captain George H.W. Bush, home from the war. Bush always remembered the meeting because of its proximity to Ruth’s famous 1947 farewell speech at Yankee Stadium in which he extolled the game of baseball, which he believed to be the greatest in the world.

His voice faltering, Ruth said why he thought this, too: Because you can't take up the sport as a lark. It's a lifelong pursuit. To be good, you have to learn it while you're young. In his autobiography, George Bush’s eldest son -- also a future president -- expanded on Ruth's sentiment.

“Baseball does not have time limits or clocks,” George W. Bush wrote. “We are under no artificial deadlines, except three outs to an inning … [and] baseball is played by normal-sized people.”

Bush’s father was a slick-fielding first baseman who led Yale to the finals of the College World Series two years in a row after returning to school following World War II.

George H.W. Bush’s boyhood idol had been a man who played his position: Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig, who died the same month Bush graduated from prep school and joined the Navy. Bush was nonetheless honored to meet the Bambino at that June 5, 1948 pregame ceremony in which the Bambino donated the original manuscript of his autobiography to the university.

There is an iconic photograph of the encounter, but it’s bittersweet: The ravages of the cancer that would kill Ruth by August were apparent in his gaunt appearance, stooped posture and gravelly voice. The photo shows Bush reaching for Ruth's right hand -- but there's a cigar in it. The autobiography was ghost-written, with Ruth's cooperation, and years later Bush revealed what the hard-living Yankee slugger told him as he handed over the manuscript.

“You know,” said The Babe, “when you write a book like this, you can't put everything in it.”

Modern baseball is inundated, some would say besieged, by modern metrics, also known as “advanced statistics.” On occasion, these numbers force us to reconsider our impressions and prejudices. Other times, not so much. I always thought Willie Mays was the best player I ever saw. Well, the trendy “wins above replacement” stat puts Mays second behind non-steroid users, and ahead of Hank Aaron, his main contemporaneous rival. The highest WAR number? Babe Ruth’s, by far. Such lists are complicated by Jim Crow, however, as Ruth knew.

How can Ruth’s magnificence truly be measured when the top black stars of his day -- Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell, Smokey Joe Williams -- were denied the chance to compete against the Yankees, or any other major league team?

For Ruth, it didn’t end there. There were whispers that he was part black; occasionally that rumor would be shouted, not whispered, from an opposing dugout. It was one of the few things that would really anger the Babe. Not because he was racist -- he wasn’t -- but because his own family life was a source of personal pain.

“In the first place I was not an orphan,” he once wrote to clear up a common misconception. “My mother, whose maiden name was Schanberg, lived until I was 13. My father, George Herman Ruth, lived until my second year in the majors. Few fathers ever looked more like their sons than my pop and I. My mother was mainly Irish, and was called Kate. My father was of German extraction. But I hardly knew my parents.”

Born in the waning years of the 19th century, George Herman Ruth lived to be only 53. In that life span, the United States entered two world wars, prevailing in both, battled through the Great Depression, and began to confront its racial problems in a serious way. He lived long enough to see Jackie Robinson play in the 1947 World Series.

Organized baseball was very late in breaking its color barrier, but not as late as some. One year later, three weeks before Ruth’s death, Harry Truman issued an executive order desegregating the armed forces of the United States.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com