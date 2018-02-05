The Oldest Hatred; Campus Bias; 'Operation Delirium'; Super Hype

Good morning, it’s Monday, February 5, 2018. Another Super Bowl is in the books. The 52nd iteration was one for the ages -- almost as exciting as last year’s. The National Football League insists on designating its championship game with Roman numerals, so officially this was Super Bowl LII. Such pretentiousness is indicative of the hyperbole surrounding this game, but somehow it all works.

Although NFL owners may be insufferable one-percenters, their aptitude for marketing their sport’s showcase event is impressive and undeniable. This annual affair, which has taken on aspects of an American holiday, prompts millions of parties while attracting audiences that dwarf all other programming -- not to mention the amount of money spent on advertising.

Were it counted as a separate program, the Super Bowl halftime show would be the second-highest-rated show of the year, after the game itself.

I'll have a word on the origins of this game's ratings – and how it compares to State of the Union address audiences -- in a moment.

This past weekend, “Saturday Night Live” spoofed Donald Trump’s claims about his ratings prowess by having Alec Baldwin’s Trump character tell make-believe “Fox & Friends” hosts that his State of the Union Address was watched by “10 billion people.”

“They say there's only 7 billion people on Earth, so where did the other three come from?” Baldwin added. “Illegals? I don't know.”

It was a pretty good send-up of the president’s claim that last week’s SOTU address broke viewership records. It did not. According to the Nielsen Co. ratings, Trump’s audience numbered around 45.5 million. This is a respectable number for a first-time State of the Union -- about on par with Bill Clinton’s in 1994, but less than the 48 million who watched Barack Obama’s 2010 State of the Union. If you’re looking at those numbers carefully, you realize that it was the second year each of those presidents was in office. For obscure reasons, an elected president’s first address to a joint session of Congress is not officially called a State of the Union speech.

The upshot is that Trump’s speech last year drew higher ratings than this year’s. This is typical for other presidents, too, and nothing to scoff at. Trump’s speech last Tuesday was the fifth-highest watched State of the Union address since Nielsen began keeping tabs in 1994.

Yes, even the most-watch presidential speeches pale by comparison with Super Bowl viewership. The final football game of the season draws more than twice as many eyeballs as the president’s annual address to Congress, a record all the more impressive when you consider that it’s only on one network.

Would it make a difference if the game were on numerous channels? In the era of cord-cutting millennials, it’s hard to know for sure, but the first Super Bowl, played on January 15, 1967, was carried by both CBS and NBC, the respective networks of the old National Football League and American Football League. This game, which essentially constituted the two leagues’ merger, drew an estimated 52 million viewers. It was a number the league didn’t equal again until 1972.

Over the years, as the audiences increased, NFL suits and Madison Avenue advertising people realized that showing marching bands at halftime was tantamount to burning money, and so another feature of the game evolved.

A 30-second spot in those 1960s marching-band days went for around $50,000. That compares to around $5 million now. In that world, the league can afford top entertainment, the best in the world. The Rolling Stones, The Who, U-2, Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Sting, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Diana Ross, Beyonce, and Prince are among the performers who have appeared. Janet Jackson sang with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl, a halftime remembered for its infamous “wardrobe malfunction.” The talented Timberlake was back yesterday, by the way, with nary a glitch.

By 2008, the Super Bowl’s overall audience was around 100 million viewers. Three years ago, it peaked at 114 million and has ticked a little downward ever since. As I write this morning’s newsletter, the Nielsen numbers aren’t in yet, but after a sour season in which ratings were down across the league, the thrilling 2018 game may be just what the NFL needed.

According to league lore, the phrase “Super Bowl” was coined by Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt back in 1966, as the first game was being planned. This provenance is doubtful. It seems more likely that it was conjured up by sportswriters. Anyway, as early as the 1972 game, the hype was self-evident -- even to some of the players.

“If it’s the ultimate game,” Dallas Cowboy star running back Duane Thomas quipped that week, “how come they’re playing it again next year?”

The answer, naturally, is that they are playing it because of the ratings and the revenue that goes with it. The Super Bowl isn’t seen by 10 billion people, as Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump would claim -- it just feels that way.

