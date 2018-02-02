Trump and GOP Could Be Paralyzed Without a DACA Fix

Those listening closely Thursday, even far from the GOP retreat at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, could hear the sound of an immigration standoff making congressional Republicans squirm. This year, with tax cuts behind them and a new admission they won’t again an attempt a repeal and replace of Obamacare, some Republicans have begun to accept that they cannot succeed without moving past their Dreamer nightmare.



GOP lawmakers remain divided over how to extend expiring protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- some conservatives call President Trump’s proposal to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants “amnesty” while they applaud his pitch to cut by nearly half the flow of legal immigration. Democrats have conceded publicly, repeatedly, they will have to agree to increased border security in exchange for a DACA fix. But a one-for-one deal is not acceptable to many Republicans, who have decided this deadline is the moment for sweeping changes to laws that have been in place for half a century. Though split along several fault lines, they have nonetheless continued to blame Democrats for lack of a deal.



“Their aim is to provoke Trump into either overreacting by deporting Dreamers or caving into passing the Dreamer Act with no concessions on border security, the visa lottery system or chain migration. It is a cynical ploy,” said Rep. Tom Cole. ”Frankly, Republicans should hold their ground and refuse to take the bait. In my opinion, if Democrats refuse to negotiate in good faith, Republicans should put President Trump's bill on the floor and dare Democrats to vote against it.”



No one is entertaining a government shutdown over the issue, but Republicans know as soon as they pass another short-term funding bill days from now -- to a hail of scorn from lawmakers in both parties even as they vote for it -- they will have to deal with DACA this month. And if Democrats continue to vote to fund the government, instead of shutting it down, the hot potato is back in the lap of the majority party and the administration that set the March 5 deadline.



Sen. James Lankford, a conservative who has worked on the issue for months, conceded lawmakers could not reach a unified position at the GOP retreat and he would encourage President Trump to extend the deadline. Sen. John Thune, a member of leadership, admitted Trump’s sweeping plan was untenable. “I think that if we can solve DACA and border security, that may be the best we can hope for,” he said, adding that the two-part plan would be a “fallback position that can pass the House, the Senate and get signed,” and conceded if “other issues enter into that conversation, it gets more complicated.” Sen. Marco Rubio had issued a similar warning Wednesday.



Trump hinted he may let the programs lapse and deportations begin, or he may indeed extend it. “We‘ll either have something that’s fair and equitable and good and secure, or we will have nothing at all,” he said Thursday. But a retreat with a long-term patch or an end to the program are both a source of dread for members of Congress. They believe a legislative fix is necessary and fear another patch will cement the narrative that they cannot govern, and an end to DACA spells an end to their majority in the House.



Of course, for Republicans negotiating with each other, and those working with Democrats, just what Trump thinks is “fair, equitable, good and secure” can shift depending on the moment. After all, TelePrompTer Trump, who appeared before both houses of Congress Tuesday to unify the nation with uplifting talk of solutions and cooperation, was gone by Thursday morning when President Trump tweeted: “March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Democrats are doing nothing about DACA. They Resist, Blame, Complain and Obstruct - and do nothing. Start pushing Nancy Pelosi and the Dems to work out a DACA fix, NOW!”



Hours later he told House and Senate Republicans gathered at the retreat, “We're getting very little help from the Democrats. They talk a good game with DACA, but they don't produce. Either they come on board or we're going to have to work really hard to get" more Republicans elected.



With Trump blaming Democrats, and conservatives insisting on a three-for-one compromise, Republicans like Thune are wondering how the majority will corral 60 votes in the Senate to move past this issue -- without which there surely won’t be a coalition for infrastructure that would get 60 votes. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows had choice words for South Dakotan Thune’s suggestion of a quick, consensus fix: “Senator Thune represents a state that’s a long ways from the southern border. Making a suggestion that a two-pillar answer is going to get support in the House is a nonstarter.”



There is middle ground, in both chambers, that will require an expanded commitment from Democratic leaders and a recognition by conservatives that some of the most significant changes to our legal immigration system must be done separately. In the upper chamber, nearly two dozen senators have been meeting across the aisle -- and over copious amounts of Girl Scout cookies -- in Susan Collins’ office to negotiate a compromise. Collins has worked closely with Democrat Joe Manchin to keep members of both parties at the table negotiating a framework surrounding principles in the proposal by Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin that Trump recently rejected. In the House the 48 members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus have signed on to a compromise similar to Graham/Durbin and are coordinating with Manchin and Collins.



If Trump wants to solve this urgent problem -- a strong majority of Americans want a fix for Dreamers -- and get a political headache off the table, he will seek common ground in the middle. It’s what he spoke about before nearly 47 million Americans this week. Some Republicans have already realized that, politically, even worse than their failure to fix health care would be a drawn-out debate throughout the spring amid deportations, camera crews at the airports, a steady stream of heartbreaking stories, and Americans deciding the GOP is perfecting the Art of No Deal.