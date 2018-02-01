The Obstruction Question; Labor Undercurrent; Buckley's 'Torch'; Revealing Words

Good morning. It’s Thursday, February 1, 2018. More than a century and a half ago, as the sinister stirrings of armed civil conflict gathered momentum in the United States, the Philological Society of London decided that all existing English-language dictionaries were incomplete and deficient.

The year was 1857, and the members of the society agreed to produce a book that re-examined and defined the language from Anglo-Saxon times onward. The fruits of that ambitious undertaking, the Oxford English Dictionary, consist today of 20 volumes, all available online. That great repository supplies the meaning and etymology of 600,000 words going back a thousand years, providing context for them with some 3 million quotations. It is constantly being updated, too: a January 2018 alert from the editors noted that some 1,100 new words and phrases have recently been added, including "snowflake," “hangry" and "mansplaining."

The first volume of the OED debuted on this date in 1884. It is a tangible reminder of the power of language, as are several pivotal events relating to race relations that took place on this date in our country.

I'll explain in a moment.

On this date 157 years ago, Texas became the seventh state to secede from the Union. For many years after the ensuing Civil War -- until recently, actually -- Southern whites tended to gloss over the underlying reason for this bloody rift between North and South. In 1861, Texans were not motivated primarily by academic concerns about “states’ rights,” a phrase that became an obfuscating term of art. So, what was the galvanizing issue?

Here is some of the language from the “declaration of causes” unveiled at the state's secession convention, wording that makes things pretty clear:

“[Texas] was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery -- the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits -- a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.”

Exactly one year later, in its February 1862 issue, The Atlantic Monthly provided the Northern states’ rebuttal. It came in the form of Julia Ward Howe’s rousing poem “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” This clarion call to freedom -- a call for white Christians to do nothing less than fight for the freedom of their black brothers and sisters -- would soon be set to music in the ranks of the Union Army.

The words of that martial hymn, and the sentiments they evoke, have been an American touchstone through the years. It was sung in the Washington National Cathedral after 9/11, and part of it was recited by Martin Luther King Jr. on the capitol steps in Montgomery, Alabama in March 1965. “How long?” King asked. “Not long. Because mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord! He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored…”

Four decades before “black is beautiful” became a rallying cry for young African-Americans in the tumultuous ’60s, Langston Hughes made the same point. “The night is beautiful,” he wrote. “So the faces of my people. The stars are beautiful. So the eyes of my people.”

By the most careful reading of his words, we see that Hughes was searching in his prose and poetry for the universal traits that bind people together. He was born 116 years ago today in Joplin, Missouri. In 1967, the last year of his life, Hughes was asked to write a one-sentence synopsis of his own body of work. Here is what he produced: “My seeking has been to explain and illuminate the Negro condition in America and obliquely that of all humankind.”

