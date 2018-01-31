Trump's Speech; Energy Infrastructure; Digital Puzzle; Da Bears

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 31, 2018. I’ve got no history lesson for you today, as I spent my morning writing an analysis of last night’s State of the Union address.

As always, though, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum – as well as our own original material. This morning’s offerings include the following:

* * *

Five Takeaways From Trump’s Address. Caitlin Huey-Burns and James Arkin have this assessment.

The Heartening Souls at the Center of Trump’s Speech. In a column, I consider the president’s use of human exemplars not just to underscore his policy positions but to provide an emotional vortex for them.

The Promise and Challenge of U.S. Energy Infrastructure. In RealClearEnergy, Craig Stevens warns that political roadblocks could hamper advances taking place.

Solving the Digital Puzzle. In RealClearPolicy, Jerry Rogers urges Congress to take action to help address problems with the broadband spectrum.

Europeans Want Direct Democracy. In RealClearWorld, Bruce Stokes examines dissatisfaction within EU nations.

How the “Super Bowl Shuffle” Helped the Bears Win. In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham interviews Mike Singletary on the 1985 team’s success.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com