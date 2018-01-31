The Heartening Souls at the Center of Trump's Speech

A year ago, Democratic women in Congress made a point of wearing white, the color of turn-of-the-century suffragists, as President Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. This gesture was meant as a silent rebuke to the new president, and a nod of solidarity to Hillary Clinton, who donned a white pantsuit with a matching cashmere coat for her opponent’s inauguration.

For Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, Melania Trump not only chose white, she wore a pantsuit as well. She looked stunning, of course, as she always does. Was she sending her husband, and the nation, a signal of solicitude for feminists? Perhaps she merely wanted to contrast with female Democratic lawmakers, who wore black Tuesday after they saw Hollywood actresses send a #MeToo message at the Golden Globes. Or maybe the first lady just found an outfit she liked.

In any event, by both design and execution -- on Melania’s part and the president’s – it was the first lady and the guests in her box who provided the emotional vortex of Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union address. And what a surprisingly powerful duet it was.

For 36 years now, presidents have filled the first lady’s designated box in the House chamber with non-famous Americans who’ve come to be known as “Skutniks” in honor of Lenny Skutnik. He was the unassuming Congressional Budget Office printing assistant who was commuting across Washington’s 14th Street Bridge on Jan. 13, 1982 when an Air Florida passenger liner lost altitude seconds after takeoff and crashed into the bridge and plunged into the Potomac.

Jumping out of his car, Skutnik saw a weakened survivor in the frigid water grab for a lifeline hanging from a rescue helicopter. When it slipped from her grasp, Skutnik doffed his coat and boots, leapt into the icy river, swam to her and dragged her to the riverbank, and safety.

At the time, Ronald Reagan was facing a restive Democratic Congress, a recession that was eroding his popularity, and a federal workforce that found the president hostile to them. So, in a gesture that harked back to Reagan’s cinematic roots, he added a Hollywood touch: Two weeks later, Lenny Skutnik found himself seated next to Nancy Reagan at the 1982 State of the Union address, and heard the president extol him as one of the “countless, quiet, everyday heroes of American life.”

Reagan’s tribute took only two sentences, along with a brief presidential salute to Skutnik from the podium. It proved so effective that presidents have used it in every subsequent State of the Union address. It’s taken on unwieldy and pretentious dimensions, which was certainly the case Tuesday night. Except for one thing: Trump’s many “Skutniks” weren’t mere props. They were the heart and soul of the speech.

Trump’s first examplar was even better than the original, at least in Trump’s telling. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ashlee Leppert, “who is here tonight in the gallery with Melania,” didn’t save one person. She saved more than 40 lives, the president explained, plucking people from last year’s epic flood in Houston. With that, Trump was off and running. Trump’s heroes ranged from Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old from Redding, California who noticed that veterans’ graves were unadorned and who started a movement to decorate them with American flags, to four parents from Long Island whose teenage daughters, Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, were murdered by immigrants belonging to a Salvadoran street gang.

With few exceptions, these people were not singled out merely to underscore the basic goodness and bravery of everyday Americans. They were offered as human testaments to Trump’s own policies and previous statements, many of which are quite controversial. Previous presidents have done a little of this, but nothing like Tuesday night.

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us of why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance,” Trump said. And in case anybody missed the point, five days before the Super Bowl in a year marked by NFL players sitting or kneeling or staying in their locker rooms for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Trump added, “And why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

He used the example of the slain teenagers as a direct rebuttal to liberals’ description of “Dreamers”— immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as minors.

“Six members of the savage gang MS-13 have been charged with Kayla and Nisa’s murders,” he said. “Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as illegal, unaccompanied, alien minors – and wound up in Kayla and Nisa’s high school.”

This discussion framed Trump’s signature line of the night: “Americans are dreamers, too.” In other words, these everyday Americans were not just the rhetorical mortar in his speech, they were the bricks as well.

The instant analysis on television afterward revealed surprise that Trump could deliver such an effective speech, even if it was written by others. Much of the commentary was petulant, and contained criticisms that were often mutually exclusive. Wait until the fact-checkers get a hold of this (NBC). There were no specifics (CNN). Powerful speech, yes, but it hardly excuses all those horrid tweets of the past year (CBS).

This last complaint is really the point. Trump evinces little goodwill in the mainstream media, and even less within the Democratic Party, which struggled to keep it classy Tuesday night. First, there was the matter of five (!) “Democratic responses,” six if you count ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewing Stormy Daniels, Trump’s favorite porn star.

There were other Democratic lowlights. A brief Republican chant of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” prompted a walkout of Rep. Luis Gutierrez, which is not an attractive look. Nor was it great atmospherics when the camera panned to the Congressional Black Caucus as Trump touted record low unemployment among African-Americans. The CBC members, attired in kente cloth to protest Trump, neither stood nor applauded this milestone.

Meanwhile, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi scowled through most of the night, literally looking as if she had a lemon in her mouth -- her tongue seemingly working out something stuck in her teeth.

One can read too much into body language, however, and it’s fair to point out that for much of the president’s speech, Melania Trump’s expression wasn’t all that different from that of the Democrats in the hall. She became animated only when those heroes in her box were given their few seconds in the national spotlight.

Yet, she rose to the occasion, even if the president and the first lady aren’t experiencing the warmest time of their relationship about now, what with revelations about porn stars and Playboy centerfolds and all. There’s a precedent for this, too.

Back in 1992, when Hillary was still calling herself Hillary Rodham Clinton, she’d tell women at campaign events, “If you vote for him, you get me.” The candidate himself, seeking to tout his wife’s own qualifications, once quipped that voters were getting “two for the price of one.”

This is always the way it is, at least for the taxpayers. As demanding a job as it is, the role of first lady is not a paying gig. One of its many onerous duties is clapping and smiling and looking attentive – and never letting the mask slip for a second, lest it be caught on camera -- at the annual State of the Union address. This is easier for some presidential spouses than others. Nancy Reagan never had any trouble with it. But if first ladies were paid a salary, Hillary Clinton would have earned hers in a single night on January 27, 1998. Six days after Americans first heard the name Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton soldiered on. So did his wife. He never mentioned the scandal enveloping his presidency that night, any more than Donald Trump discussed the tension in his own household – or any angst he might have about a special prosecutor digging deeply into his presidential campaign’s relationship with Russia.

That’s okay, for one night a year. More than okay. On this night, official Washington turned its smartphones away from selfie mode and out onto the people of this country. And even if those snapshots are used for partisan purposes, the pictures catch everyday American people, routinely doing the best they can – and sometimes even doing great things -- in a very troubled world.