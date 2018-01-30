Immigration Push; Pro-Life SOTU; Education Sleight of Hand; FDR and Memory

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, January 30, 2018, the birth date of one of America’s most beloved presidents. Franklin Roosevelt, now immortalized with an extensive monument near the National Mall, would have been 136 years old today.

Monuments can be tricky things, however. Like old photographs -- and even literary classics or our favorite Hollywood movies -- they are works of art frozen in time. I notice, for example, that many members of the millennial generation are horrified by what they see as the casual racism and sexism in James Bond movies.

I'll offer a thought on how this relates to presidential legacies, FDR's in particular, in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Each generation is allowed, even obliged, to seek its own cultural comfort level. The passage of time makes this a delicate process, though one certainly complicated when partisan politics is involved. History not a still life painting, anyway, but more like a river that never stops moving. It flows, as Norman Maclean wrote, “over rocks from the basement of time.”

Thus, the Franklin D. Roosevelt of our memories (or John F. Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson, or even the mythical James Bond) is not a static figure, just as the riverbank where you fished as a kid -- or last summer -- no longer has the same water that it did back then.

To Americans of his time, or at least the vast majorities of people who voted for him, FDR was seen as a resolute defender of the working man who dammed rivers and moved mountains to create jobs, and as a fierce warrior president who brought Nazism and the Japanese empire to their knees. Yet even in his own time, Roosevelt could be an enigma: He was the polio victim who started the March of Dimes, but who refused to be photographed with his crutches. He was the wealthy aristocrat who declared war on the rich; he was the racial liberal who, for fear of alienating southern Democrats, wouldn’t endorse an anti-lynching law.

If the real Roosevelt was a man of contradictions, the man in marble, the Roosevelt alongside the Tidal Basin, is one-dimensional -- and nearly unrecognizable to his contemporaries. This FDR is frozen in time, but in an era -- 1990s liberalism -- that he never inhabited. So there, amid a sprawling 7.5-acre monument, America’s greatest wartime commander-in-chief is enshrined as a pacifist, a pioneer of civil rights, and, most incongruously, a modern-day environmentalist.

On February 12, 1943, in a speech to the White House Correspondents’ Association, Roosevelt noted that it was the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, a man he called “a great, plain American… now honored and cherished by all of our people and indeed in every land on earth where people love freedom and will give their lives for freedom.”

FDR quoted President Lincoln telling Americans in 1862: “Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history. We of this Congress and this administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”

Lincoln was speaking as a wartime president, as was Roosevelt. Yet that idea, that we are “remembered in spite of ourselves,” has a broader application, and is one to keep in mind when judging one another and the times we live in.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

