Stormy Night; SOTU Guests; Carbon Tax Hubbub; Heartland

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 29, 2018. On this date in 1861, Kansas became America’s 34th state, an event fraught with violent ramifications. “Bloody Kansas” earned its disquieting nickname in the run-up to the Civil War as settlers with stridently divergent views on slavery poured into the territory trying to shape its identity.

Kansas’ destiny was to be a free state, however. It was Republican then, and is Republican now. If that designation has a different connotation to many people today than it did in 1861, well, one thing remains the same: Americans are still arguing about the meaning of the state’s politics.

The Sunflower State still attracts its pilgrims, too, although they tend to be of a more peaceable variety: presidential scholars at the Dole Institute in Lawrence; social reformers, educators, and writers, many of them drawn to the Kansas City area but who live across the invisible -- and now entirely peaceful -- border with Missouri.

Among these adopted Kansans is the great Henry Fortunato, a former Washington magazine editor who became the longtime director of public relations for the Kansas City library system. I’ve written about Henry before, but he’s facing a tough health diagnosis, and was recently honored at the Kansas City Public Library, so I’m writing about him again today. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum.

Henry Fortunato calls himself “an accidental Kansan,” but if that’s true, it was a happy accident for the people of the K.C. metropolitan area.

A dozen years ago, a famous Kansas City name -- R. Crosby Kemper III -- became executive director of the 10-branch library system. In that city, the Kemper name is mostly associated with banking, but when Crosby Kemper left the UMB Financial Corp. looking for another challenge, the library board pursued him.

At first, he turned it down, but board Chairwoman Olivia Dorsey was aware of something about Crosby that not everyone knew: a former Yale history major, he is passionate about books. So, she persisted until she landed him.

Taking his private sector sensibilities with him to the new gig, Kemper tapped an émigré from the East Coast, former Regardie’s magazine editor Henry Fortunato, to do communications outreach. Fortunato had arrived in the area in 1997, originally for another public relations job, but left it and ended up getting his master’s degree in history in Lawrence before being hired by Kemper in 2006.

Under this duo’s dynamic stewardship, the library hosted some 200 events a year, most of them with authors brought in for readings and discussions. It’s among the perks that make Kansas City one of the most livable cities in the country.

Usually, these conversations were kicked off by Fortunato, but at one event a few years back, Henry’s deputy, Steven Woolfolk, began the program by saying, “I have the honor of introducing tonight’s program because my boss, Henry Fortunato, is on one of his famous walkabouts. He is actually traveling by foot from Johnson County to Wichita, Kansas.”

For those of you who do not live in the Midwest, that is a distance of approximately 200 miles. You can drive it in three hours, but Henry doesn’t drive. He walks. And his route, which ended up being more than 240 miles, took 14 days.

“For me, there is a tremendous satisfaction in locomotion over long distances,” Henry said in an interview with a local public television station. “It’s an achievement. It’s not like scaling the Matterhorn, but it certainly makes me feel like, at my age -- and I’m 56 -- that I’m still in reasonably good shape and I can make things happen.”

That was five years ago, and in the meantime, Henry left the library and started a new endeavor creating historical markers for local walking paths. He has also been forced to confront, as we all must at some point, his own mortality.

Earlier this month, Crosby Kemper and other men and women spoke at a birthday celebration for Henry at the Plaza Branch of the library. It was an emotional and affirming two hours. Henry was the focus, but so was the place that has become so special to him.

“The landscape, people think it’s flat and boring, but it changes every quarter mile one way or another,” Henry once told a Kansas journalist. “Walking through the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, or the Konza Prairie just south of Manhattan, you see the gradations, you see a dozen or so different shades of brown and gray, and green, bits of red, and bits of purple.”

Sometimes when walking past abandoned buildings in fading rural Kansas towns, Henry thought about the state’s history in a melancholy way. What cheered him up, invariably, was when he came across a town that had figured out how to embrace the modern world -- and even thrive in it.

“One of the best things for me was in a place called Marion, Kansas, where the old Santa Fe Railroad station had been transformed,” he recalled, “into a glorious public library.”

