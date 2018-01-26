Faith in Trump; Polling Takeaways; Averting the Fall; Olympic Dreams

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 26, 2018. Thirty-eight years ago today, when relations between Washington and Moscow were even more fraught than they are today, a U.S. president used sports as a tool in the Cold War.

This was soft power that President Jimmy Carter employed: No one was killed by the weapon the United States wielded. But as we are learning anew in the 21st century, the tactics used in a “cold” war have lasting consequences, as well as collateral damage.

The weapon used by Carter was an Olympic boycott intended to embarrass the Soviet Union. On January 26, 1980, the U.S. Olympic Committee, at the president’s request, asked the International Olympic Committee to cancel that year’s Summer Games -- or move them from Moscow.

Jimmy Carter’s gambit came in protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan the month before. Although the IOC did not cave to U.S. pressure, 55 nations joined the Americans’ subsequent boycott of the games. In retaliation, the Soviets and their allies boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles -- at a time when Soviet troops remained in Afghanistan.

The Russian invasion and occupation of Afghanistan did not turn out well for anyone, least of all the Soviet Union. It’s difficult to overstate its failure and pivotal point in world politics: It was one of the precipitating events in the collapse of the Soviet Union, and it prompted the CIA to prop up the “mujahedeen” forces in Afghanistan. Those rebels welcomed into their ranks many so-called “Afghan Arabs,” among them a Saudi engineer named Osama bin Laden.

In a moment, I’ll have a word about some of the athletes who were used as pawns in this great drama: men and women who had hoped to showcase their talents on the world stage and perhaps contribute in a small way to fraternity among the people of the world. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum.

Soviet tanks rolled into Kabul on Christmas Day 1979. Within days, Afghan President Hafizullah Amin had been killed and a Soviet puppet installed in his place. That winter, two American track stars, Craig Virgin and Tony Sandoval, were at the top of their game and eagerly looking for a chance to medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Virgin, who would turn 25 that summer, was the world record holder in the 10,000 meters. He was the best American distance runner since Steve Prefontaine. Marathoner Tony Sandoval, 26, set a U.S. Olympic trials record of 2:10:19 in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 24, 1980, at a time the American athletes were still wishing for a reprieve. It did not come.

For both Virgin and Sandoval -- and hundreds of other Olympic hopefuls -- their time had passed by 1984. Sandoval failed to make the team for the L.A. games; Virgin did qualify, but was eliminated in the preliminaries.

For one U.S. track star, though, the Moscow boycott was just a minor speed bump on the road to sports immortality. Sprinter and long-jumper Carl Lewis was not quite 19 years old when he qualified for the 1980 Olympic team. The boycott likely cost him a couple of laurels, but he went to the winners’ platform in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics (four gold medals), the 1988 Seoul games (two golds and a silver), the 1992 Barcelona games (two golds), and finished up his amazing career -- the best in track and field history -- with a gold medal-winning performance in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, where Jimmy Carter was a somewhat unwelcome dignitary.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com