White House to Release Immigration Framework

The White House plans to release a framework for immigration legislation Monday that the administration hopes will win bipartisan support in Congress.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday the framework amounted to a “compromise” that could pass both the House and Senate, which have in recent weeks appeared far apart on a solution for DACA, the executive order protecting young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, which President Trump rescinded with a March 5 deadline.

Sanders said the framework would address four key pillars of the immigration debate: a permanent solution for DACA recipients, border security, ending chain migration for extended family members and ending the visa lottery program. She declined to go into details on the proposal, including whether it would include a pathway to citizenship for the roughly 800,000 DACA recipients, or whether it could include any protections for other so-called Dreamers who did not apply for DACA protections.

“The president wants to lead on this issue, and that's exactly what we're going to do,” Sanders said.

The framework could help set the terms for what Congress will consider in the coming weeks. After a three-day government shutdown over immigration, lawmakers passed a short-term spending bill that runs out on Feb. 8, and Democrats hope to force action on DACA by that date. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that if a bipartisan agreement was not reached before the 8th – and if the government did not again shut down – he would allow an open debate and amendment process on the Senate floor over immigration.

In the House, meanwhile, there are several proposals, including a narrow bipartisan bill that covers DACA recipients and border security. Conservatives, though, are trying to rally support for a more hard-line measure that does not include a pathway for citizenship, and includes more far-ranging changes to the immigration system than those outlined by the White House Wednesday. Speaker Paul Ryan told conservatives earlier this month that the bill would be brought to the floor if they could secure the Republican support to pass it, since Democrats are likely to be unanimously opposed.

Trump originally rescinded DACA in September, and gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix. But negotiations over that solution have been slow-moving and difficult, with disagreements ranging from the parameters of the debate to the potential citizenship pathway to whether to fund – or how much to fund – Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican border.

Public polling shows both Republican and Democratic voters are overwhelmingly in favor of providing a permanent solution for Dreamers, and many GOP lawmakers hoped that Trump would provide a specific outline of what he would like to see in an immigration bill that could frame the debate in Congress and potentially bring Republican hard-liners on board with a compromise. Whether the proposal coming Monday will provide that remains to be seen.

“If there is a bipartisan agreement that emerges from Congress that Trump supports, I see no reason why that would not pass and be signed into law,” said Alex Conant, a former adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio. “Absent Trump blessing a bipartisan agreement, I think the odds of a legislative fix are very, very low.”