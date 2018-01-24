Redrawing Pennsylvania; Mayors to the Rescue; Indelible Stain; Good Sir Winston

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 24, 2018. On this date in 1965, the world lost a man whose grit and wisdom stood out even in an age of giants. And I hope it doesn’t sound uncharitable to say that Winston Churchill makes the political leaders of our time -- on both sides of the Atlantic -- seem trifling by comparison.

Penning the New York Times’ obituary from London, Anthony Lewis wrote, “Winston Churchill's struggle for life ended this morning, and the people he had cherished and inspired and led through darkness mourned him as they have no other in this age.”

“The day of giants is gone forever,” added Sir Arthur Bryant. Churchill’s own bodyguard, Sgt. Edmund Murray, put it this way: “If the king dies you can say, 'Long live the king!’ But now Sir Winston’s gone, who is there? There’s no one of his stature left.”

Winston Churchill’s body lay in repose in Westminster Hall before being taken for the funeral at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Silent and somber Britons lined the streets of central London for the procession. Some 321,000 people had filed past his casket, while millions around the world would watch his funeral on television, a ceremony attended by 110 world leaders.

Only two wreaths were permitted to be placed at the grave, one from Churchill’s wife, the other from his queen. The inscription on the card from Clementine Churchill said, “My Darling Winston, Clemmie.” Queen Elizabeth, who broke with tradition to attend the funeral, wrote: “From the Nation and Commonwealth. In grateful remembrance, Elizabeth R.” (The "R'' stands for "regina," Latin for queen.)

Born of an American mother and a British father, Winston Churchill was part human bulldog and part Renaissance man: soldier and statesman, escaped war prisoner, historian, novelist, orator, journalist, raconteur. In his personal habits he was not a trim or even-tempered man -- or an abstemious one.

He thrived on controversy, fueled each morning, it seems, by his very pugnacity. Churchill would arise from bed and pick a political fight before his countrymen had managed their morning tea. That wasn’t all. “He drank wine for breakfast when it pleased him to do so and champagne and brandy and whisky in quantities through the rest of the day,” noted Tony Lewis. “He smoked cigars continuously. He never exercised. And his health was amazing.”

At 90 years of age, however, his iron constitution finally gave way. A nation that didn’t always want him to be prime minister knew what it had lost. Proclaimed The Spectator: “We are a free people because a man called Winston Churchill lived.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com