Divided Democrats; Midterm Messaging; ActBlue Gold Mine; Lindy Flops

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, January 23, 2018, and the short-lived government shutdown is over -- for now. Today’s date in history serves as a reminder that, to many people, “America First” is not merely an expression of pride in the Unites States and its accomplishments. The phrase also has another, more sinister, historic connotation that its supporters would be wise to contemplate.

One American hero learned this lesson the hard way. I’m talking about dashing aviator Charles Lindbergh, who tarnished his own legacy in an infamous appearance before Congress on this date in 1941.

I'll have more on that fateful testimony in a moment.

Dems Split on Deal Ending Shutdown Fight. James Arkin has reaction to yesterday’s vote to fund the government through Feb. 8.

Is Anti-Trump Message Enough to Carry Dems in 2018? Caitlin Huey-Burns examines strategies emerging ahead of the midterms.

California Turns Law Enforcement Upside Down. Steve Cortes assails the state’s attorney general for vowing to prosecute anyone who assist federal agents in enforcing immigration law.

ActBlue Fundraising Platform Strikes Gold - for Liberals. Michael E. Hartmann spotlights the online tool, which channeled nearly $500 million in contributions to Democratic candidates and causes last year.

Amazon Would Boost U.S. Economy by Choosing Toronto. John Tamny explains in RealClearMarkets.

Military Readiness Is Not a Bargaining Chip. In RealClearDefense, Rep. Paul Cook writes that a full-year defense bill must be passed as soon as possible.

What’s Next for the U.S. in Syria? Also in RCD, Daniel DePetris asserts that Congress must weigh in on the poorly defined mission for American forces active there.

End the Political Games With Public Pensions. In RealClearPolicy, Jeff Patch criticizes the handling of New York City's pension funds.

The FDA Should Put Science Over Politics. Also in RCPolicy, Michi Iljazi urges the agency’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee to consider the evidence for whether new “heat-not-burn” technologies can reduce harm to tobacco users.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Must Go. In RealClearEducation, Alex Caro praises Republicans' move against the program and urges Congress to find another way to incentivize public service.

Choice Week Continues to Grow in Size and Enthusiasm. Also in RCEd, Robert Holland highlights this week’s celebration of school choice.

Seventy-seven years ago today, as Great Britain reeled under a sustained siege from the Third Reich, Charles Lindbergh was called as a witness by isolationist members of Congress. Hitler’s forces had already overwhelmed Czechoslovakia, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and France. Russia and Germany had divided up Poland; Italy had entered the war on the side of the Nazis.

The Luftwaffe had unleashed “the Blitz” on England, killing more than 32,000 civilians, wounding another 90,000 and destroying some 2 million houses.

Charles Lindbergh knew a great deal about the military force that had attacked Britain. He was one of the few outsiders who’d seen the Luftwaffe up close as Hitler began building it into a lethal war machine. That experience was the culmination of a tragic personal journey for the Lindberghs. In the mid-1930s, Charles and his wife, Anne, had gone to Europe seeking solace after the kidnapping and murder of their baby. For some reason, the flier was impressed instead of appalled by what he found in Nazi Germany. In 1938, he allowed himself to be decorated by Luftwaffe commander Hermann Goering.

Upon his return to the United States, Lindbergh called for neutrality toward Germany. In September 1940, he joined the America First Committee, an organization dedicated to holding Franklin Roosevelt to his campaign-year promise to keep America out of the war.

Still, Lindbergh’s testimony on Capitol Hill on this date in 1941 stunned even those who shared his desire for neutrality. Ostensibly, Lindbergh was there to testify in opposition to Roosevelt’s Lend-Lease program. But he went further than that.

Lindbergh urged Congress to seek a “negotiated peace” with Hitler. He cited a practical rationale, namely that British and U.S. could not compete with Germany’s air forces. Joining sides with Britain, he said, “would be the greatest disaster this country ever had.”

FDR loyalists already suspected Lindbergh of being a Nazi sympathizer, and this testimony did nothing to dispel that view. When asked directly which side’s victory would be in the United States’ national interests, he replied, “I would prefer to see neither side win.”

Here, the famed flier was at odds with his countrymen, whether he knew it or not. Although Gallup found that some 80 percent of Americans still wanted to say out of Europe’s war, 73 percent favored using U.S. ships to carry arms and supplies to Britain -- even if that meant firing back at Nazi submarines and ships of war. Lend-Lease was popular, in other words.

As 1941 wore on, Lindbergh only became more strident. In a notorious speech in Des Moines on September 11, 1941 -- 60 years to the day before 9/11 -- Lindberg went way beyond opposing Lend-Lease. “Instead of agitating for war, Jews in this country should be opposing it in every way, for they will be the first to feel its consequences,” he said. “Their greatest danger to this country lies in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio and our government.”

Lindbergh’s anti-Semitism caused even his fellow isolationists to recoil. Roosevelt criticized him by name, leading to Lindbergh’s resignation from the Army Air Corps Reserve. After Pearl Harbor, the “America First” movement collapsed. And though Lindbergh begged to return to military service, FDR wouldn’t hear of it.

Eventually, the aviator made his way to the Pacific by signing on as a civilian consultant to United Aircraft. Out there, he found his way into the cockpit, flying some 50 combat missions and teaching American pilots how to conserve fuel. This heroism helped restore Charles Lindbergh’s reputation within the U.S. military. But for a once-adoring public, bigotry proved to be a stain not easily erased.

