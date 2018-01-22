Durbin-Trump Nexus; Saving Democracy; "American Pravda"; LBJ's Final Days

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 22, 2018, Day 3 of the latest partial federal government shutdown. To moderates, these standoffs seem like games of chicken between two spoiled and entitled adolescents, a.k.a. the nation’s major political parties.

As a sign of how polarized U.S. politics has become, however, the ideological warriors in each party’s political base -- progressive activists for the Democrats and movement conservatives for the Republicans -- are vigorously encouraging the elected officials responsible for this latest example in political dysfunction.

Forty-five years ago today, Lyndon Baines Johnson took his last breaths. He’d known that the end was near and in the three weeks before his passing, had talked on the phone to President Nixon one last time, given a final interview -- to CBS News anchorman Walter Cronkite -- and attended the inauguration in Austin of new Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe.

The Briscoe event was Johnson’s last public appearance and those present noted that the former president had enjoyed himself, a difficult feat for a man who left the political spotlight before he was truly ready.

On the second day of 1973, Lyndon Johnson took a phone call from Richard Nixon. The 37th U.S. president assured the 36th president that peace in Vietnam was finally near. Nixon might have been fooling himself. Or maybe he was just being merciful to a dying man.

LBJ was cognizant of his own mortality, perhaps too much so. At 64 years of age, he often reminded friends and family members that males in the Johnson clan invariably died before reaching 65. To his loved ones, there was a self-fulfilling prophecy involved in this morbid outlook: Although Johnson has suffered three heart attacks, he’d resumed his habit of chain-smoking, along with overeating and imbibing too much.

Historian Michael Beschloss has noted that some of Johnson’s political aides thought he was essentially committing “slow-motion suicide.” The former president’s own outlook seemed to waver between a sense of fatalism and a view that he’d already sacrificed enough in his career. When one of his daughters beseeched him to give up cigarettes, Johnson replied, “No, I’ve raised you girls, I’ve been president, and now it’s my time.”

During his January 2 conversation with Nixon, LBJ described watching the televised New Year’s Day Cotton Bowl in which the Texas Longhorns defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. LBJ had yelled so enthusiastically in favor of Texas, he told Nixon, “I had heart pains all night.”

Johnson also informed his successor that he wouldn’t be attending the memorial service in Washington for Harry Truman, who had died a week earlier. Nixon must have realized in that moment the precarious state of Johnson’s health.

The previous month, LBJ had invited civil rights leaders to his new presidential library in Austin to commemorate the landmark legislation he’d signed in the 1960s. At that ceremony, Johnson fought through chest pains to take the lectern one last time. He surprised some of the luminaries by expressing regret that he hadn’t done more, and closed his remarks with the same line he’d used to great effect in his momentous 1965 address to Congress: “We shall overcome!”

In his January 12, 1973 interview with Walter Cronkite, Johnson marveled aloud at how far he, and the country, had come on civil rights since he first ran for the Senate. This was true, and his great legacy in this area was secure. Vietnam was another thing altogether, of course. When it came to that war, he would always be saddled with what he’d done, and could not undo.

The Saturday before he died, LBJ joined Lady Bird in a project dear to her heart -- the planting of the first of 100 redbud trees along a road by the Pedernales River near the family's ranch. Here was a symbol of another kind of legacy: Mrs. Johnson’s highly effective conservation and highway beautification efforts, which had been her signature issue as first lady.

Days before, Mrs. Johnson had told a friend who asked about her husband’s health that she had noticed no change, save for one thing: He was quieter than usual. After planting the redbud tree, Johnson confided in a friend that he wasn’t feeling well enough to travel to Washington for Nixon’s second inauguration. Two days later, he was gone.

Coming less than a month after Harry Truman’s passing, Johnson’s death left Americans without a living ex-president -- and, although no one realized it, a recently re-elected chief executive who was nonetheless headed for very stormy seas.

