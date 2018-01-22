Democrats Split on Deal Ending Shutdown Fight

Progressive lawmakers and outside groups boiled with anger after Senate Democrats cut a deal with Republicans to end the short-lived government shutdown Monday afternoon, but many Democrats argued the resolution gave them their best shot to secure a vote on immigration in the chamber next month.

The Senate voted, 81-18, to reopen the government after only three days of shutdown, with 16 Democrats and two Republicans opposing the measure. The short-term funding bill passed the House, 266-150, with only 45 Democrats in support, re-opening the government and funding it until Feb. 8, while funding a children’s health insurance program for six years.

Senate Democrats who supported the resolution didn’t earn any guarantees regarding DACA – the executive order from President Obama giving protection to immigrants who came to the country illegally as children, which ends in March after Trump rescinded it last year. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell simply gave assurances that he’d bring an immigration vote to the Senate floor next month before the new deadline.

McConnell said in a speech in the Senate chamber that his “intention” is to bring up DACA legislation, and that doing so would provide a “level playing field” for all sides of the debate.

For the Democrats who voted to reopen the government, that was enough. But for progressive groups that cheered their willingness to play hardball on the issue last week, it was a betrayal.

“Today’s cave by some Senate Democrats was not only a stunning display of moral and political cowardice, it was a strategically incoherent move that demonstrates precisely why so many believe the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything,” said Charles Chamberlain, executive director of Democracy for America.

Nearly a dozen progressive groups held a conference call with reporters Monday morning praising Democrats for fighting on the issue and encouraging them to stiffen their resolve. Mere minutes later, Democrats exited an internal party meeting on Capitol Hill saying they had agreed to support the short-term funding bill.

“This is a bad, outrageous deal,” said Ilya Sheyman of MoveOn.org. “Trump and Republicans in Congress stood with their anti-immigrant, nativist base and too many Democrats backed down, abandoned Dreamers and failed to fight for their values.”

Many House Democrats felt similarly, and opposed the measure. As they learned of the agreement during a conference meeting, a source in the room said many were “pretty annoyed” with the Senate, and added that Democrats “aren’t getting anything” in the deal.

But some predicted the progressive backlash would be short-lived. The three-week deal guarantees that DACA will be before the Senate again early next month, and Sen. Chris Murphy, who opposed the deal, allowed that the pledge from McConnell to hold a vote was not insignificant. Plus, much of the grassroots energy in the party is fueled purely by antipathy for the president.

“Trump is a unifying force for Democrats,” Murphy said. “It was inevitable that there were going to be one or two issues over two years that were going to end up with votes on different sides within our caucus, but there will be more than ample opportunity for us to be together.”

Some also considered the deal a major win for Democrats. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said if McConnell keeps his agreement to put immigration legislation on the floor – a “tenuous commitment” – it could end with a bipartisan package passing the Senate. That would squeeze Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan, placing the focus not on Democrats’ votes but on whether House Republican leadership and the president would back a bipartisan immigration compromise.

“I think we got a huge tactical advantage,” Yarmuth (pictured) said. “If the Senate actually passes something on Dreamers and sends it over here and [Ryan] doesn’t vote on it, I think that’s — I would hate to see that — but politically I think that’s destructive for them.”

Still, Yarmuth’s assessment counted on the commitment from McConnell, and some Democrats who opposed the measure simply don’t trust the GOP leader. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said McConnell has “consistently proven that his word cannot be counted on.” Sen. Kamala Harris agreed.

“I don’t believe [McConnell] made any commitment whatsoever and I think it would be foolhardy to believe that he made a commitment,” Harris said. Many of the progressive outside groups echoed those concerns.

Ultimately, the three-day shutdown drama may turn out to be a forgotten blip on the radar months out from the elections. Though both parties spent money on advertising over the weekend playing the blame game, strategists on both sides privately doubt that a short shutdown 10 months before Election Day will be a major issue, and the polling on whom to blame was relatively mixed.

Still, McConnell lamented the “pointless, damaging, partisan theatrics” of the shutdown. And though Republicans are clearly facing political headwinds in this year’s elections, some in the party are seeing signs that a massive Democratic wave may be cresting early.

On the first day of 2018, Democrats had a 12.9 percentage-point lead in the generic congressional ballot, according to the RealClearPolitics average, but that dipped to 7.8 points Monday. An internal Republican poll, conducted in mostly competitive House districts, showed Democrats with just a five-point generic ballot lead. Polling on the GOP tax legislation, the signature policy win of Trump’s first year, has improved mildly in the past month.

Reince Priebus, the former RNC chairman and Trump’s first chief of staff, said on a radio program Monday that the party’s midterm expectations had been “a little bit nerve-racking,” but passage of their tax cuts combined with what he viewed as positive negotiations during the shutdown righted the ship.

“Historically it could be tough for the Republicans, but I think we’re doing the things that we need to do to shield from anything catastrophic,” Priebus said.

Sen. John Cornyn, the Republican whip, said Democrats miscalculated when the majority voted against funding the government last week.

“They’ve got no exit strategy. They have no plan,” Cornyn said shortly before the Senate passed the three-week bill. “They can’t get what they want, they’ve taken a hostage they can’t shoot.”