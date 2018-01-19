Trump Needs to Act Soon on Infrastructure Promises

President Trump has been in office for a year now, but Americans are still waiting on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan he promised so often as a candidate for the Oval Office.

The administration’s infrastructure policy over the past year has been characterized by good intentions and false starts. If the president still wants to deliver on his campaign promise, his administration must deliver the highly anticipated introduction of an infrastructure bill sometime in the very near future.

The administration has so far produced talking points and fact sheets that define the contours of its plan. Those early indicators include several promising features, including efforts to streamline regulations to help deliver infrastructure projects on time and on budget.

The president prides himself on going big and bold. His infrastructure package should follow suit – with details.

The fact is, making America great again also means working to reclaim America’s infrastructure advantage over our global competitors. Making U.S. infrastructure No. 1 in the world again will be a boon to manufacturers and farmers who depend on a safe and reliable infrastructure to succeed in a global business environment. What separates a random stimulus package from a visionary infrastructure bill is strategy; any legislative proposal must be accompanied by a strategy designed to make U.S. infrastructure tops in the world again.

The administration has already made good progress toward streamlining regulations to expedite project delivery, a top priority for manufacturers. There are a few additional guidelines the administration should follow in developing a long-term infrastructure vision.

The Trump plan should focus on networks and systems – not one-off projects. The plan should recognize that our infrastructure is interconnected, and should work together seamlessly.

We should also ensure that our infrastructure maximizes smart technology. Technology has revolutionized our economy since America laid the foundation for its infrastructure, and will continue to evolve and advance in the decades to come. Our policy leaders should ensure that any infrastructure plan accommodates emerging technology, and is able to accommodate changing technology in the future.

Our infrastructure must also ensure that our urban and rural areas are adequately connected. Recent polling has shown that the need to invest in infrastructure is one of the few issues on which Americans in urban and rural areas agree. President Trump’s plan should ensure that our infrastructure assets – from roadways to waterways, from locks and dams to ports – work to connect every corner of our nation.

The White House has also done admirable work in emphasizing that our infrastructure extends beyond roads and bridges, and into broadband for rural areas, and improved energy and utility infrastructure. Its focus underscores the need for a comprehensive infrastructure plan.

Finally, a big and bold plan would reaffirm the role the federal government plays in supporting our nation’s infrastructure. Public-private partnerships are an important tool to leverage private investment in combination with federal dollars. But as the president has rightly noted, these plans are insufficient when it comes to the scope and breadth of America’s infrastructure needs.

These considerations underscore the complexities facing the administration as it develops an infrastructure bill. But if President Trump gets this package right – and Congress is able to pass it – the positive impact will be felt for generations.