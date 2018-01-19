The Out-of-Touch Party

Democrats are out of touch.

They made that abundantly clear when every liberal lawmaker rejected the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and did everything possible to obstruct its historic passage. Instead of working in a bipartisan manner to help grow the U.S. economy and restore the American dream for all, liberal politicians -- including Democratic Party leadership -- told voters the GOP tax bill would be bad for them, bad for the economy and a gift to the rich.

Then millions of Americans got a raise -- faster than liberals could knit another pussy hat.

Just ask the multitude of blue- and white-collar workers across industries and demographics who are enjoying higher wages, lucrative bonuses, extended family-leave benefits and an abundance of other perks thanks to the tax reform bill, which not a single Democrat voted for. Yet despite the fact that AT&T is giving out $1,000 bonuses to 200,000 U.S. employees as a result of the new law and scores of other American businesses are doing the same, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters, "In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on, it's so pathetic. ... I think it's insignificant."

Only an out-of-touch 1 percenter like Pelosi -- a well-known multimillionaire -- could dismiss thousands of dollars in working families' pockets as mere "crumbs." To the contrary, for 99 percent of the population, it's significant.

Notwithstanding, Apple announced this week that it's going to invest $350 billion in America. This investment includes expanding existing campuses and building new facilities, as well as creating 20,000 jobs. The maker of the iPhone also said it's giving the majority of its employees $2,500 in stock options.

But that's not all.

Apple's CEO told his employees in a letter: "I'm happy to announce that starting immediately and running through the end of 2018, Apple will match all employee charitable donations, up to $10,000 annually, at a rate of two to one. In addition, Apple will double the amount we match for each hour you donate your time." So the charity sector will also benefit from the GOP tax bill the out-of-touch party resisted.

So far, 164 American companies have said they are voluntarily practicing wealth redistribution by sharing their profits with employees because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was passed with President Donald Trump's leadership. His presidency has already added nearly $8 trillion in value to the stock market.

Naturally, those in the out-of-touch party are desperately trying to distract voters from Trump's remarkable achievements by criticizing his weight, mocking his eating habits and lobbing every imaginable insult his way -- when they're not walking around in tinfoil hats.

It won't work.

Voters see their 401(k) accounts and paychecks surging, their businesses thriving and the Dow Jones industrial average and other indexes hitting historic highs before their very eyes.

No amount of name-calling can eclipse the truth: America is winning again.

