Blame Game; Tattered Coattails; Abortion Consensus; Scott Brown's Uprising

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 19, 2018. It’s the eve of Donald Trump’s one-year anniversary as the 45th U.S. president, and Washington is on the precipice of yet another partial government shutdown.

On this date in 2010, a Republican challenger stunned the Democratic Party establishment by winning an open Senate seat long held by Sen. Edward M. Kennedy. Can it really be only eight years ago that Barack Obama’s nascent presidency was stung by the election of a Massachusetts moderate named Scott Brown? Think of everything that’s happened in American politics since then.

I’ll revisit that election -- and offer a thought about what it might portend for the 2018 midterm elections -- in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum.

* * *

Blame Game Ramps Up as Shutdown Draws Near. James Arkin has the story.

For GOP, No Trump Juice or Coattails in November. A.B. Stoddard spotlights an ominous lack of “winning” when the president stumps for Republican candidates.

Bipartisan Abortion Consensus Could Be Midterm Factor. Carl Anderson points to polling indicating that even pro-choice voters want some restrictions on abortion, which could shape candidate messaging.

Trump Needs to Act Soon on Infrastructure Promises. In an op-ed, Dennis Slater argues that the president must not only go big and bold but provide a detailed plan for upgrades.

Republicans Are Shooting Themselves in the Foot With the Cadillac Tax. In RealClearPolicy, James C. Capretta takes issue with the GOP's inclusion of a provision to delay the Obamacare-related tax in their temporary funding bill.

Junk Debt as Punchline to Krugman’s Delusions. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny considers what a North Dakota town’s boom-and-bust predicament says about government spending and economic growth.

U.S. Military Needs to Regain Its Swagger. In RealClearDefense, Mackenzie Eaglen calls for a new war-fighting strategy.

The Six Stages of a Failed Psychological Theory. Ross Pomeroy explains in RealClearScience.

* * *

As RCP co-founder Tom Bevan and I wrote in the aftermath, Scott Brown’s surprisingly strong 2009-2010 Senate campaign presented a dilemma for the White House. President Obama’s senior staff were slow to see the threat posed by Brown’s candidacy and, after finally recognizing the problem, they couldn’t agree on how to tackle it. Democrat Martha Coakley wasn’t an easy candidate to help anyway. For starters, the relentlessly negative ads aired by her campaign alienated swing voters, a problem compounded by repeated gaffes on Coakley’s part.

She claimed no terrorists were in Afghanistan, mocked the idea of shaking hands outside Fenway Park, and made the odd claim that Boston Red Sox pitching hero Curt Schilling was a New York Yankees fan.

Two months earlier, the Obama brand had been taken down a peg when the president campaigned for gubernatorial candidates Creigh Deeds in Virginia and incumbent Jon Corzine in New Jersey, only to see them both lose. The president’s political advisers were reluctant to put Obama in that situation again, but in the end the Democrats sent their big guns.

Bill Clinton parachuted into Massachusetts the Friday before the election. Obama showed up two days later, at Northeastern University in Boston, where he told voters that they “should think long and hard about getting in that truck with Martha’s opponent. It might not take you where you want to go.”

It wasn’t enough. On January 19, 2010, one day shy of the first anniversary of Obama’s inauguration, Brown defeated Coakley by five percentage points, sweeping suburban independents in a high-turnout special election. Democrats were stunned. If Republicans could win in deep-blue Massachusetts, where Obama had won 62 percent of the vote in 2008 and which hadn’t sent a Republican to the Senate since re-electing Edward Brooke in 1972, they could win just about anywhere.

For their part, Republicans trumpeted Brown’s shocking win as a repudiation of Obama’s agenda, health care in particular. “The voters have spoken,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “They want a course correction. We should listen to them -- today.”

Many moderate Democrats agreed, saying that the message sent by Bay State voters was undeniable, and warning their party to pay heed.

“If you lose Massachusetts and that’s not a wake-up call, there’s no hope of waking up,” said Indiana Sen. Evan Bayh. “The only way we are able to govern successfully in this

country is by liberals and progressives making common cause with independents and moderates.”

Obama and Democratic Party leaders took a different view of the Massachusetts election returns. White House press secretary Robert Gibbs and senior adviser David Axelrod made the rounds on cable television the next morning, arguing that Brown’s victory was the result of “a general sense of discontent about the economy.”

That evening, the president amplified on this point. “The same thing that swept Scott Brown into office swept me into office,” Obama told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “People are angry, and they’re frustrated. Not just because of what's happened in the last year or two years, but what’s happened over the last eight years.”

Although there was an obvious self-serving aspect to this analysis, subsequent events have demonstrated Obama’s prescience. And the American people were hardly done expressing their frustration.

Two years later, Scott Brown lost his Senate seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren, who was in the race because Senate Republicans wouldn’t give her the job she wanted -- and the job she had earned: head of the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Obama went on to serve two full terms in the Oval Office, even as Republicans solidified their hold on Congress.

Few prominent Republicans or Democrats seem to believe that voters deliberately are choosing divided government as a way of checking the power of two increasingly polarized political parties. Yet, voters keep trying to tell us they’re sick of the status quo. The duopoly’s stubbornly obtuse answer came in 2016 when it presented the voters with a choice between two singularly unpopular political figures. Fittingly, this unpalatable choice resulted in a split decision: Hillary Clinton won the popular vote; Donald Trump carried the Electoral College.

So here we are, and if you don’t think the 2018 midterms could provide more upheaval, you may not be playing close enough attention.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com