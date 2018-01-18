Pa. Special Election; Romney as GOP Outlier; Shutdown Primer; High Flyer

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 18, 2018. On this date 107 years ago, a slender young Iowan with a mechanical bent and a derring-do that belied his quiet Midwestern upbringing landed a flimsy airplane on the deck of a Navy cruiser in San Francisco Bay.

The sailors aboard the ship cheered lustily, while other boats in the harbor tooted their horns and whistles. The pilot, Eugene B. Ely, calmly stepped out of the cockpit, kissed his wife, Mabel, who was waiting on deck, then repaired to the captain’s cabin for a leisurely lunch.

Forgotten today, Gene Ely was in January of 1911 the toast of the nation. As I mentioned when I first wrote about him five years ago today, even as he was championed by an inward-looking American public, a handful of military men envisioned the portentous implications of Ely’s feat: namely, the aircraft carrier.

I’ll have more on this pioneering aviator in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum.

* * *

Trump Visit Shows High Stakes for Pa. Special Election. James Arkin has this look at the race with implications for both parties’ chances in November.

Trump-Critic Romney Seen as Midterm Outlier for GOP. Caitlin Huey-Burns writes that the uniqueness of the Utah electorate affords Romney liberties in speaking out that Republican candidates in other states wouldn't enjoy.

Why Conservatives Are Proposing a DACA Deal. Michael A. Needham explains the rationale for a bill that contains targeted amnesty for current DACA recipients.

What You Need to Know About Government Shutdowns. The bipartisan group No Labels offers this overview in RealClearPolicy.

Common European Defense Awakens. In RealClearDefense, Jacqueline Westermann explains how a long-gestating plan for permanent structured cooperation is finally taking shape.

First Success for Army Acquisition Reform? Also in RCD, Daniel Goure calls for changes to procurement for the urgently needed Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system.

American Health Is Getting Better and Worse. In RealClearHealth, Hanns Kuttner argues that the latest government data on American mortality isn't all bad news.

Denying Payment for ER Visits Can Spell Death. Also in RCH, Donna Christensen and Paul Kivela contend that some insurance plans discourage patients from visiting the hospital.

The Y Chromosome Is Slowly Degenerating. In RealClearScience, Peter Ellis and Darren Griffin estimate that the gene carrier will disappear completely in 4.6 million years.

“12 Strong” and Hollywood’s Changing View of the War on Terror. In RealClearLife, Ethan Sacks writes that the new film skirts the moral messages permeating similarly themed movies from the recent past.

* * *

Eugene Burton Ely was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, in 1886 and raised on the family farm in Davenport. Although official Navy biographies mention an undergraduate degree from Iowa State, the evidence for this achievement is sketchy. What is clear is that Ely had a mechanical bent, abundant intellectual curiosity about technology, and uncommon derring-do.

At 17, he struck out for the West. He was apparently in San Francisco when the great earthquake hit in 1906; by then he had found employment in the fledgling automotive industry, first as a chauffeur, then a car salesman, and later as a mechanic. He soon began racing cars, and had moved up the West Coast to Portland where he got hooked on an even newer and more perilous mode of transportation.

Flying was in its infancy in 1910, and Eugene Ely was just the kind of guy aviation pioneers like Glenn Curtiss were looking for. After cracking up a Curtiss plane, Ely repaired the thing himself, improving it in the process. An impressed Curtiss hired Ely, and they began doing aerial demonstrations around the country.

Both men hit on the idea of a fascinating stunt: landing a plane on a ship, an exploit which implied being able to take off from a ship as well. Ely performed the latter feat on November 14, 1910, at Hampton Roads, Va., when he took off in a Curtiss Model D biplane from a makeshift platform erected aboard the USS Birmingham, a Chester-class cruiser.

That afternoon, a squall was closing in on the harbor at the appointed time, but Ely didn’t want to disappoint the Navy brass assembled for the occasion, so he took off a little earlier than scheduled, meaning that the Birmingham wasn’t steaming into the wind as planned.

It almost meant disaster. Without quite enough lift, Ely cleared the ship, but his 50-horsepower aircraft dipped down toward the ocean after clearing the deck. Onlookers could see the plane's wheels skimming along the water.

What they didn’t know was that the plane’s propeller tips had been damaged by the waves, compromising Ely’s ability to fly the aircraft. He was supposed to land at the Norfolk Navy Yard, but instead put the plane down gently on a spit of land near the Hampton Roads Yacht Club, just two-and-a-half miles from where he took off.

Hailed as a success nonetheless, the Tidewater flight set in motion the historic landing in San Francisco Bay. When Ely had set his plane down on the USS Pennsylvania on January 18, 1911, Mabel pinned violets to his lapel and told him proudly, “I knew you could do it!”

The ship’s skipper, Charles F. Pond, pronounced it “the most important landing of a bird since the dove flew back to Noah’s ark.” In a later report, Capt. Pond would describe Ely as “the coolest man on board.”

He wouldn’t live out the year, however. On October 19, 1911, while flying at an exhibition in Georgia, Ely’s plane crashed. His neck was broken, killing him almost instantly. Two days later, his body was taken back to his home in Iowa. It was his 25th birthday.

Two decades after that, Eugene B. Ely was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by President Herbert Hoover, another native Iowan who found fame and fortune in California.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com