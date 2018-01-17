Fourth Time May Not Be the Charm on Funding, DACA

It’s déjà vu all over again on Capitol Hill.

For the fourth time in the last four months, Republicans hope this week to pass a short-term patch to fund the government temporarily and skirt a shutdown deadline at midnight Friday. But that plan leaves two key issues unresolved: an agreement on funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year, and any bipartisan solution for DACA, the Obama administration executive order protecting young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, which President Trump rescinded, effective in early March.

An agreement on the former, proposed by House GOP leadership Tuesday evening, would fund the government through Feb. 16, giving lawmakers four weeks to find a way forward on immigration and long-term spending. The short-term bill would also include six years of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program -- which had been a major sticking point in previous negotiations -- as well as delays on several minor Obamacare taxes intended to woo Republican votes.

Though lawmakers and aides are confident a shutdown can be avoided – at least this week – both parties still cast pre-emptive blame for potential failure. President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security.” Democrats responded by pointing out that Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House, insisting that blame would fall on the GOP. Some Republicans agreed.

“If Republicans control all levers, they should be able to — in theory at least; obviously this has been difficult in the past — keep its House and Senate in order,” said Doug Heye, a former RNC official.

Still, it’s likely that a funding measure this week will follow a similar pattern to the one agreed to in December. Republican leaders will likely need to secure enough GOP votes to pass the measure in the House – meaning they can only afford about two dozen defections. Sixteen Republicans voted no in December. Just 14 House Democrats supported the short-term funding bill last month, but waited until it was clear it would pass without their help.

“If they need Democratic votes, the CR and the spending package will be reflective of Democratic priorities,” Rep. Joe Crowley, a member of House Democratic leadership, told RCP.

If the House can clear the measure – expected to be voted on Thursday – the dynamic will be different in the Senate, where filibuster rules prevent Republicans from passing anything without at least eight Democrats on board. Eighteen Democrats supported short-term funding in December, though the majority of the conference voted no, frustrated by the lack of progress over children’s health care and immigration.

Several Senate Democrats – including Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker – said they would again not vote for a spending bill this week without an immigration solution. But one leadership aide said most in the caucus would take a wait-and-see approach until the House takes action.

“We’ll see what they present. We’ve got a long week ahead of us,” Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania told reporters.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who voted no on the short-term bill in December, didn’t say whether he would support another one this week. But he argued that Republicans should shoulder the blame for any shutdown.

“Democrats absolutely don’t want to shut the government down. They don’t play that way,” Brown said. When asked about the fact that if enough Democrats vote against the bill, they could prevent the government from being funded, he responded: ““If if if if if if if.”

Still, while Republicans would be blamed if a funding measure fails in the House, it would be much easier for the opposite to be true if one failed in the Senate.

“Democrats ought to take a lesson from us,” said GOP Rep. Tom Cole. “We tried that strategy in 2013 and it didn’t work out too well. Holding the appropriations process hostage to a policy outcome is always a mistake, and it will be pretty obvious, if the government shuts down, who’s responsible.”