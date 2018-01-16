Joining With China; What Chappelle Knows; Museum of Failure; Last Call

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, January 16, 2018. On this date in 1920, Americans who liked to imbibe in any acholic beverage other than communion wine wondered just what in hell a freedom-loving people had done to themselves.

Whether you favored a locally brewed beer at your favorite saloon, a nicely aged red wine with dinner, or an exquisite island single-malt Scotch sipped in the privacy of your study -- it didn’t matter. If you lived in the United States, you were about to be confronted with a stark decision: You could quit drinking altogether. Or become a lawbreaker. That’s the choice that Congress, with concurrence from state legislatures, had created.

A social experiment of unprecedented scope, it was called Prohibition, and it impacted Americans from coast to coast.

In San Francisco, the streets were packed with people eager to score one last drink -- or take home a stash of beer, wine, or stronger stuff. New York City, by contrast, seemed more subdued: Liquor store owners put their wares in wicker baskets on the street at going-out-of-business prices. Gotham's hotels draped their restaurant tables in black cloth.

Not everyone was in mourning, however.

* * *

* * *

In Norfolk, Virginia, the scene 98 years ago today was jubilant, at least at Billy Sunday’s event. Some 10,000 euphoric “drys” came to hear the famous baseball-player-turned-evangelist preach a funeral service for “John Barleycorn.” A peerless showman, the Reverend Sunday arranged for a 20-foot coffin to be brought to the doors of the church, conveyed by horses and trailed by a dejected-looking man in a devil costume.

“Goodbye, John!” Sunday shouted. “You were God’s worst enemy. You were hell’s best friend!”

At the First Congregational Church in Washington, D.C., the service on January 16, 1920 was attended by Rep. Andrew Volstead, the Minnesota Republican who authored the enabling legislation that produced Prohibition, along with his comically bushy mustache. What was that man hiding? James Cannon Jr., a powerful Methodist bishop, was there, as was Howard Hyde Russell, founder of the Anti-Saloon League, along with Anna Gordon of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union.

Former Democratic presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan delivered a stemwinder, as was his habit, in which he quoted Scripture to compare the passage of the 18th Amendment to deliverance of the baby Jesus and the death of King Herod. “They are dead that sought the young child’s life!” Bryan thundered. “They are dead!”

Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels also took the pulpit, vowing that Prohibition was the law of the land to stay. “No man living will ever see a Congress that will lessen the enforcement of that law,” he proclaimed. “The saloon is as dead as slavery.”

Down in Norfolk, Billy Sunday’s predictions were no more prescient. “The reign of tears is over,” he promised the faithful. “The slums will soon be a memory. We will turn our prisons into factories and our jails into storehouses and corncribs. Men will walk upright now, women will smile, and the children will laugh. Hell will be forever for rent.”

To be honest, Prohibition did lessen the amount of alcohol abuse in this country. But it also made criminals of tens of millions of law-abiding citizens, bred cynicism of government, and spawned an explosion in organized crime that did not just evaporate when the 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933.

Not everything that came out of the Volstead Act was bad. As noted by Daniel Okrent in his superb book on Prohibition, one week after the law took effect, Anna Gordon and the WCTU launched another campaign designed to help the women of this country. It took a more direct approach and was better thought out. Their slogan said it succinctly: “Equal Pay for Equal Work.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com