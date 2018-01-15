Obscuring GOP Gains; Justice Denied? Start the Presses! Words to Live By

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 15, 2018. This is Tom Kavanagh, filling in for Carl, who’s on the West Coast attending to matters both personal and professional. I’m sure he would be quick to remind us that today is Martin Luther King Day. But many Americans will consider its arrival at this moment in time to be ironic, and possibly heart-breaking: the civil rights icon is remembered not just for his actions but for his words, which were steeped in civility even as they confronted ugly truths. Nearly 50 years after King’s death, we haven’t shied from the latter, but seem to have forgotten about the former. It’s everyone’s loss.

There will be no shortage of MLK quotes circulating today, especially the most high-minded and best known. Rather than echo them here, I’d rather spotlight a few of his lesser-known exhortations, which always struck me as easier to live up to. Here’s one: “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”

Through his example and words, Martin Luther King is still with us, and always will be if we actively remember both. Here’s a short sampler that might help, at least for another day:

“If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk; then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

“Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”

“The first question which the priest and the Levite asked was: ‘If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?’ But … the Good Samaritan reversed the question: ‘If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?’”

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

“Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

“Those who are not looking for happiness are the most likely to find it, because those who are searching forget that the surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.”