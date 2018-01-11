Issa Retirement; Iran Protests; Cheers for China; America's Grand Idea

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 11, 2018. Historian George Colburn, best known for his series of documentaries on Dwight Eisenhower, turns 80 years old today. He is lesser known for his later work on the Navajo Code Talkers, an inspirational documentary about six of the unsung Native American heroes -- all of them U.S. Marines -- who helped win the war in the Pacific.

After World War II ended, the code talkers returned to their native lands on the edge of the Grand Canyon where they still are fighting to defend their land from incursions of a different sort. And today is the 110th birthday, of sorts, for the Grand Canyon.

The landscape itself is much older, of course -- some 725 million years old. But on this date in 1908 President Theodore Roosevelt designated much of the area in northern Arizona as a national monument.

In 1919, Congress expanded the monument and officially made it a national park. In 1932, on his way out of office, Herbert Hoover further expanded the area to be protected by using the 1906 Antiquities Act.

Having rejected the idea of royalty at our formation as a country, the United States of America never had royal jewelry to put on display. So it was that the greatest playgrounds in our sprawling national park system -- Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, the Everglades, and many others -- became known as America’s “crown jewels.”

I’ll have a further word on the national parks, which I’ve written about before in this space, in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum.

* * *

Issa Retirement Boosts Democrats’ 2018 Prospects. James Arkin and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the story.

Why Going Easy on Mullahs Could Hurt Ordinary Iranians. In RealClearInvestigations, Lee Smith writes that sticking with the Iran nuclear deal's eased sanctions is not a good deal for those protesting in the streets.

The GOP Needs a Down Payment on Deficit Reduction. In RealClearPolicy, James C. Capretta urges Republicans to complement tax reform with a plan to address the federal government's "mounting fiscal challenges."

Cheers to China for Making It Easier for Its People to Import. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek spotlights reductions in tariffs that run counter to President Trump’s rhetoric about the Asian giant.

While Telling His Life Story, Andre Agassi Teaches Basic Economics. Also at RCM, editor John Tamny uses the onetime tennis star’s autobiography to explain trade, antitrust and Keynesian spending.

Afghanistan’s Perpetual War. In RealClearDefense, Daniel L. Davis argues that it’s time to stop trying to force a military solution on that nation’s political problems.

The Most Controversial Creationist Textbook. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy revisits 1989’s “Of Pandas and People.”

Why NYC’s Crime Rate Is the Lowest in Modern History. In RealClearLife, Rebecca Gibian explores the story behind the stats.

* * *

In the 1830s, English romantic period poet William Wordsworth described the mountainous Lake District in northwestern Britain as “a sort of national property, in which every man has a right and interest who has an eye to perceive and a heart to enjoy.”

But it was in the United States that Woodworth’s vision was initially realized. The first national park in the world was Yellowstone, set aside on March 1, 1872, when President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation preserving 2.2 million acres and placing it under federal protection as “a public park or pleasuring-ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”

In 1916, J. Horace McFarland, president of the American Civic Association, amplified on Congress’ description, labeling the parks as national “restoring places.”

“There is nothing so American as our national parks,” President Franklin Roosevelt added two decades later. “The fundamental idea behind the parks ... is that the country belongs to the people, that it is in process of making for the enrichment of the lives of all of us."

Yellowstone National Park was only the beginning. From that day to this, some 398 parks, historic sites, seashores, and other entities have been added to the crown jewels overseen by the National Park Service.

One of the newest is Pinnacles National Park, a 26,000-acre redoubt some 90 miles southeast of San Francisco that boasts majestic rock spires, hidden caverns, and soaring California condors. President Obama signed legislation five years ago this week designating it Pinnacles National Park. The area was first set aside as national monument by Theodore Roosevelt in 1908, the same year as the Grand Canyon. As Debbie Taylor, president of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, told San Jose Mercury News environmental writer Paul Rogers at the time, “We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s always been an amazing park, but it has never had the title to match it.”

Not everything Obama did in this area was universally cheered. As a lame duck president, he set aside some 1.6 million acres in southeastern Utah and southern Nevada, even though majorities in those states are skeptical that this land needed federal wilderness protection. President Trump is studying whether to undo those executive orders; his administration has also indicated that it might lift a ban on uranium mining in the Grand Canyon watershed.

Heavy-handed treatment of federal lands has long spurred resentment in the West, and this is understandable. On the other hand, the great western writer Wallace Stegner, who lived most of his life in Northern California, understood the place our crown jewels hold in our country’s collective imagination.

“National parks are the best idea we ever had,” Stegner once wrote. “Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com