Cry Wolff; Mandel Bows Out; CFPB Blues; Death Valley Highs & Lows

Good morning, it’s Monday, January 8, 2018. To quote the Cowardly Lion, “Unusual weather we’re having, ain’t it?” Then again, we don’t need a sudden snowstorm in a mythical poppy field in “The Wizard of Oz” to remind us that weather can be unpredictable. The polar vortex and “bomb cyclone” serve that function.

On this date in 1913, the coldest day on record chilled the flora and fauna in California’s Mojave Desert. The mercury at a place called Furnace Creek, in what is now Death Valley National Park, registered 15 degrees above zero that day.

Temperatures fluctuate in the desert -- places don’t casually come by names such as “Death Valley”-- and in the coming summer Furnace Creek would record a high of 134 degrees. This is not only the highest temperature ever recorded there, but it’s the highest ever recorded in North America, and one of the highest ever documented on Earth. Furnace Creek, in other words, is aptly named.

Few people were thinking about global climate change in 1913 when the temperature reached 129 degrees five days in a row there -- or, four years later, when Death Valley recorded 43 consecutive days above 120 degrees.

By 1996, however, when Death Valley experienced 105 days over 110 degrees, people started to wonder. And in 2001, the Mojave entered the global warming conversation when the mercury topped 100 degrees for 154 days.

* * *

Wolff at the White House Door. In a column, I consider the assertions in a new book about Donald Trump, along with observations made by a Truman-era writer allowed intimate access to the 33rd president.

Mandel Departs Ohio Senate Race. James Arkin reports on the GOP candidate’s decision, which likely weakens Republicans’ chances of unseating Sherrod Brown.

Consumer Financial Protection Blues. In RealClearInvestigations, James Varney examines alleged regulatory abuses of the Obama-created CFPB and hopes for change under President Trump.

Investigative Classics: A Charity Hospital Tries to Heal Itself. RCI also looks at what’s happened since an exposé on Yale New Haven Hospital documented how it hounded and sometimes bankrupted people who could not pay their bills.

The New Afghanistan Strategy. In RealClearDefense, Anthony Cowden explores questions raised by the Trump administration’s plan.

What Building a Bigger Navy Requires. Also in RCD, Daniel Gouré spotlights purchasing approaches needed to achieve goals outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Six Stages of a Failed Psychological Theory. Ross Pomeroy explains in RealClearScience.

Assessing Risks Posed by the Meltdown and Spectre Cyber Flaws. Tom Anderson has the story in RealClearLife.

* * *

As I noted in this space four years ago, Death Valley was named by a pilgrim in the party of “the lost ’49ers,” a hapless group who meandered without a reliable map through the Mojave in search of California’s gold fields. The families on the lost wagon train were searching for a shortcut; instead, they spent four months on a trip that should have taken two.

But legends, like desert cacti, can bloom in the unlikeliest circumstances. For out of this fiasco grew “Death Valley Days,” a popular western radio serial that ran for 15 years, beginning in the 1930s and 1940s. It celebrated both rugged individualism, which was the problem with the lost 49ers, as well as intrepidness and courage, the trait that led to their rescue.

In 1952, “Death Valley Days” migrated to television. Ronald Reagan was a frequent actor in the episodes, usually playing a heroic good guy. Reagan also hosted the program for two seasons in the mid-1960s, where he did everything from introduce the episodes to sell soap.

It was one of the gigs he had to give up in order to run for governor of California.

