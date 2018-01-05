Smearing Mueller; Polling Takeaway; the Facebook Question; Ford's Model Behavior

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 5, 2018. On this date in 1914, Henry Ford announced profit-sharing for Ford Motor Company employees, three round-the-clock shifts in his factories of eight hours each, and a minimum wage of $5 a day, which represented a significant bump.

“Even the boy who sweeps up the floors will get that much,” the New York Times noted in awe.

I'll have a brief additional word on this topic in a moment -- more concise than usual because my Sunday column is as-yet unwritten

Smart Republicans Will Shun the Mueller Smear Campaign. A.B. Stoddard has some advice for those engaged in an all-out assault on the special counsel’s investigation.

The Takeaway: Giving the Founders Fits. Tom Bevan’s weekly polling update is here.

Is Facebook Driving Our Country Apart? RealClear media fellow Kalev Leetaru has this analysis of the social media giant’s role in narrowing the public’s exposure to different ideas.

Manufacturers Intend to Deliver on Tax Reform’s Promise. Jay Timmons asserts that manufacturers will hire more workers, raise pay and invest in their communities.

Disability Insurance Needs Reform. Tejesh Pradhan and James C. Capretta make their case in RealClearPolicy.

Five Essential Facts About Border Security. Also in RCPolicy, the bipartisan group No Labels provides an overview of the topic.

College Is Worth the Cost. Here's How Schools Can Prove It. In RealClearEducation, Lisa Wardell explains why higher education must defend its value.

How Discipline Policies Can Hold Students Back From College. Also in RCEd, Sarah Shapiro shines a light on this subject.

The Trouble With Intelligence Analysis. In RealClearLife, Lee Ferran interviews CIA analysts about a recent controversial article.

“It is our belief that social justice begins at home,” Ford Motor Co. executive James Couzens said January 5, 1914. “We want those who have helped us to produce this great institution and are helping to maintain it to share our prosperity. We want them to have present profits and future prospects. Thrift and good service and sobriety, all will be enforced and recognized.”

If corporate America had been faithful to these words in the ensuing century since they were uttered, U.S. politics might not be in the mess it is today.

Yes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 25,000 for the first time this week. And yes, productivity is up, while unemployment is down. These are undeniably positive trends. But wages for middle-class Americans have been stagnant for a generation, and it remains to be seen -- as presidents as disparate as John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan believed -- that a rising economic tide truly lifts all boats.

Donald Trump won the Republican nomination in large part because of legitimate economic anxiety among working people; Bernie Sanders tapped the same apprehensions among millennials -- and nearly split the Democratic vote with Hillary Clinton.

It seems safe to say that if America had more executives like Henry Ford today and fewer of the kind that award themselves multi-million-dollar compensation packages while laying off thousands of workers, the U.S. electorate would be less restive and our politics, to borrow George H.W. Bush’s phrase, would be “kinder and gentler.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com