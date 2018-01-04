Bannon Fallout; Conservative Divides; Countering China; Running to Glory

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 4, 2018. Seventy-five years ago today, one of the greatest athletes of the “Greatest Generation” lost his life flying a combat mission in the skies over North Africa.

His name was Foy Draper, and he was a sprinter on the sublimely talented track team the United States sent to the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Those games are remembered mostly for the peerless performance of the great Jesse Owens, who took four gold medals home from Germany. Owens won the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints, the long jump and ran in the opening leg of the 4-by-100 relay, an event in which the American team set the world record.

In the process, Owens exposed the absurdity of Adolf Hitler’s bizarre and dangerous views about Aryan superiority.

But American officials hardly covered themselves in glory, as I'll revisit in a moment.

It seems strange to say, because they set a world record, but the U.S. sprint relay team in Berlin could have gone even faster -- if U.S. officials had held true to the Olympic ideal.

The team was coached by the famed Dean Cromwell, the USC Trojans' “Maker of Champions.” At the U.S. trials, the top sprinters were Jesse Owens, Ralph Metcalfe, Frank Wycoff, Foy Draper, Sam Stoller, and Marty Glickman, an 18-year-old phenom from New York City who also played football at Syracuse. Glickman was said to have finished fifth in the trials, although some thought he ran third or fourth (in those days, photos weren’t used to determine finish order).

Six is the number who usually make the team, if relays are in the mix, and of that Owens and Metcalfe were African-American, the other four white. Stoller and Glick were also Jewish. Owens and Metcalfe were the fastest two -- Metcalfe won silver in the 100-meter dash in both 1932 and 1936 -- but Cromwell’s plan was to have the other four sprinters compete in the finals of the relay, which requires practice handing off the baton.

The truth was that very little separated these American runners. Stoller, who competed against Owens in high school and college, only beat him once, but typically finished right behind him. In March of 1936, Stoller tied the world indoor 60-yard dash time of 6.1 seconds.

Frank Wycoff had finished fourth in the 100-meter dash at the 1928 games in Amsterdam, but he led off the gold-winning American relay team in ’32 -- and had anchored a world-record-setting Southern Cal relay team. He was even stronger in Berlin.

Foy Draper was only 5-foot-8, short for a sprinter, but he was very fast -- the college champion in the 200-yard dash in 1935 -- and an experienced relay man in whom Dean Cromwell had great confidence, as he trained both Draper and Wycoff at USC.

Of the six sprinters, Marty Glickman might have been the one with the most athletic potential. He was not yet 19, young for the event, and possessed a fierce competitive desire. Just before the trial heats began in Berlin, however, the American coaches, with only a cursory explanation, replaced Glickman and Stoller with Owens and Metcalfe. The only two Jews on the U.S. track team were thus sidelined, deprived of a certain medal. The coaches said only that they wanted the fastest runners, which begged the question because Stoller and Glickman were faster than Draper.

Glickman was outwardly angry, and blamed the imperious Avery Brundage, head of the U.S. Olympic Committee, for pressuring the coaches to knuckle under to Hitler. Stoller, noting that Wycoff and Draper ran for Cromwell at Southern Cal, blamed favoritism, not anti-Semitism. Nonetheless, Stoller was disappointed, announced that he would quit track, and he didn’t accompany the team to London and Paris for post-Olympic meets that summer. I mention that because Glickman did go with the team to London where the relay foursome of Owens, Metcalfe, Wycoff, and Glickman ran the fastest 4-by-100 to that point in history.

The four men on the track in Berlin didn’t do badly either. Owens ran the first leg, followed by Metcalfe. The two Americans built up a lead, but on the third leg, a fast-closing Italian sprinter made up some ground on Draper. No matter. Draper made a perfect handoff to Wycoff, his Trojan teammate, and Wycoff brought home the gold.

The mixed-race team finished 15 yards ahead of Italy, with the Germans third, while setting a record that would last for 20 years. It would have been nice to have had Marty Glickman running, but it was a result that was hard to argue with. Besides, the unfolding events of the ensuing years would put athletics in perspective.

Jesse Owens retired and struggled in business before finding his niche as a kind of unofficial goodwill ambassador for track and field. He attempted, unsuccessfully, to persuade Jimmy Carter not to boycott the 1980 Olympic Games.

Ralph Metcalfe earned a master’s degree at Southern Cal, served in World War II, went into Chicago politics, was elected to the United States Congress, and co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus.

Frank Wycoff also earned a master’s degree, and became an educator in the Los Angeles County school system, serving as both a teacher and an administrator.

Sammy Stoller relented and returned to the University of Michigan to run track. No longer in Jesse Owens’ shadow, he won the collegiate championship in 1937 at a time when that race was considered the crowning achievement for a sprinter. After college, Stoller went to Hollywood to trying singing and dancing in the movies. He had little success, although he did land a bit part on camera with Mae West in “Every Day’s a Holiday.”

Although he was only a teenager, Marty Glickman would never get to run in the Olympics. The 1940 Games, scheduled for Tokyo, and the London Games of 1944 were canceled. He remained bitter about Berlin most of his life, but he hardly let it slow him down. After Syracuse, he had brief careers in both professional football and basketball, and went on to become a Hall of Fame sports broadcaster in New York. He lived to be 83 years old, dying in 2001.

Three years earlier, the U.S. Olympic Committee sought to right an old wrong by awarding the USOC’s first General Douglas MacArthur Award to Glickman and, posthumously, to Stoller. “We regret this injustice,” said USOC Chairman William Hybl. “We’re not only atoning for this but recognizing two great individuals.”

As I first noted when writing about these events in 2012, the greatest injustice was meted out to Foy Draper. On January 4, 1943, the former Olympian, then a captain in the U.S. Army Air Force, was piloting his bomber over North Africa when his plane went down, presumably by enemy fire.

In the summer of 2012, Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta toured North Africa American Cemetery in Tunisia. Capt. Draper’s body is not there -- it was never recovered -- but his name is listed among the 3,724 on the Wall of the Missing. He was 31 years old, one of the many Americans of his era who gave their lives defending freedom -- fighting against racism.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com