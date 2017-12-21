Dems' Judicial Quandary; Liberty vs. Security; If Kim Falls; Thoreau's Nature

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 21, 2017, the first official day of winter. “We are tempted to call these the finest days of the year,” Henry David Thoreau wrote in his diary on this date in 1853. It was the day of the winter solstice that year, too, and Thoreau seemed to be searching in his writing for why he loved it so much.

Part of the joy for him was how the season reinforced the solitude of a solitary man. Part of it was how the season of giving bucked up his spirits. “We sleep, and at length awake to the still reality of a winter morning,” he wrote weeks later in another entry. “Now commences the long winter evening around the farmer’s hearth, where the thoughts of the in-dwellers travel far abroad, and men are by nature and necessity charitable and liberal to all creatures.”

Thoreau’s brand of liberalism, however, would be unrecognizable in 21st century American politics. In today’s parlance, he’d be a classic Libertarian, an idea I’ll explore in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum.

Before I tout those pieces, I have a brief housekeeping announcement:

This note is the last of the year. I’m taking a brief hiatus, but will resume my morning labor of love on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed reading these little essays this year half as much as I’ve loved writing them. (If you can’t go a week and a half without them, I’d encourage you to find my recently published book, ON THIS DATE: From the Pilgrims to Today, Discovering America One Day at a Time. If looking for a last-minute Christmas gift idea, you can order it online (and bookmark December 19, which has an appropriate entry for the season.) In the meantime, I wish you all a good yuletide and a happy New Year.

* * *

Dems Struggle to Rally Against GOP Court Confirmations. James Arkin explores the minority party’s frustration with Republican success in seating conservative judges.

How to Balance Civil Liberties With Safety. Lisa Rosenberg & Jesse Blumenthal argue for greater transparency as lawmakers consider reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

What It Would Mean If China Abandons North Korea. In RealClearDefense, Don Tse and Larry Ong predict an existential crisis for the Chinese Communist Party should the Kim regime collapse.

Five Things You Need to Know About DACA. In RealClearPolicy, the bipartisan organization No Labels offers this primer on the imperiled program.

Puerto Rico’s Future Depends on Solar. William J. Berger explains in RealClearEnergy.

Robots Bring on Positive Transformation, Not Devastation. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek reminds readers that jobs are most plentiful where they're most rapidly being eliminated.

A Book You Can’t Put Down. So says RCM editor John Tamny in this review.

Infiltrating a Jihadist Cell to Defend America -- and Islam. In RealClearLife, Lee Ferran interviews a Muslim-American FBI agent who’s written a new book titled “American Radical.”

The What Works Clearinghouse Isn't Working. In RealClearEducation, Richard Phelps critiques a research arm of the Department of Education.

Districts Are Blocking Charters From Using Vacant Schools. Also in RCEd, Jonathan Butcher shines a light on this growing trend.

* * *

“I heartily accept the motto, ‘That government is best which governs least,’” Henry David Thoreau wrote in Civil Disobedience. “Carried out, it finally amounts to this, which also I believe -- ‘That government is best which governs not at all.’”

He wasn’t kidding: Thoreau viewed government with such suspicion that he didn’t favor a standing army. In other words, Ron and Rand Paul are raging internationalists by comparison.

Thoreau also would find common ground with today’s fiscal conservatives. He didn’t like high taxes, and would have considered the tax bill just passed by Congress merely a good start. “When I meet a government,” he once wrote, “which says to me, ‘Your money or your life,’ why should I be in haste to give it my money?”

Yet he was an ardent liberal on race relations, a committed abolitionist who was jailed in 1846 for not paying his poll tax -- not as a tax protest, but as a remonstration against slavery.

He wasn’t a big law-and-order man, either, and espoused progressive views on criminal justice issues. “Under a government which imprisons any unjustly,” he wrote, “the true place for a just man is also a prison.”

It is also clear that Thoreau would be considered a dedicated environmentalist today, as was true in his day as well. “If a man walks in the woods for love of them half of each day, he is in danger of being regarded as a loafer,” Thoreau wrote in Life Without Principle. “But if he spends his whole day…shearing off those woods and making earth bald before her time, he is esteemed as an industrious and enterprising citizen.”

One thing is sure: He would be his own person -- and would never worry about poll numbers. “If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer,” he said. “Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.”

