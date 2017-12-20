Tax Bill Passage; Dems' Strategy; Entitlements; It's a Wonderful Movie

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, December 20, 2017. On this date in 1946, Hollywood director Frank Capra, home from the war, screened his new motion picture for a charitable event at New York City’s Globe Theatre. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore, the new movie would be nominated for five Academy Awards and earn an enduring place in the hearts of audiences and film critics alike.

None of this was apparent at the premiere of "It's a Wonderful Life," however, as we'll see in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Today, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is acclaimed in many quarters as the best Hollywood Christmas movie of all time. But this verdict wasn’t immediately apparent. Jimmy Stewart had been in a more sophisticated Christmas movie, “The Shop Around the Corner,” before the war, and now here was a film with a plot reliant on miracles and time travel and a goofy angle named Clarence. What would critics think? How would audiences react?

Although Time magazine pronounced it “a pretty wonderful movie,” other reviewers weren’t so sure. Despite generous words for the performances of Stewart and Reed, Bosley Crowther of the New York Times found the movie too treacly for his taste. Barrymore’s Mr. Potter was “a caricature of Scrooge,” groused Crowther, who was also annoyed by Clarence the angel.

As for the ticket-buying public, the reaction was nuanced. It did okay at the box office, but not great. Apparently, miracles and clumsy angels didn’t bother post-war Americans. After the horrors of World War II, moviegoers were ready to suspend disbelief. What apparently discomfited many of them was something different: the economic hardship depicted in the movie was too realistic. It too closely depicted the Depression years that Americans had not quite left behind. Barrymore’s depiction of relentless greed seems cartoonish today; at the time it was nightmarish.

But greed turns out to be a recurring nightmare and one with continuing political overtones and public policy implications. Impervious bankers running roughshod over little people, including local thrifts and other small-town businesses such as the Bailey Bros. Building & Loan Association, might seem dated, but it isn’t, really. Financial institutions are forever changing, and there are always new ways to fleece hard-working Americans. Just ask those being displaced by hedge fund managers who gobble up companies and promptly move manufacturing plants overseas, or the sketchy “pharmaceutical” firms that are little more than shell companies buying patents to charge exorbitant prices for life-saving drugs they didn’t invent.

By the time Jimmy Stewart’s pal Ronald Reagan became president, the savings & loan industry itself had gotten far afield from the business practices of George Bailey’s altruistic-minded little company. Local thrifts owed their ethos to Benjamin Franklin and their image to Jimmy Stewart. But by 1980, when Stewart was campaigning for Reagan, the thrifts were being rendered obsolete even without the Machiavellian machinations of the mythical Mr. Potter.

The relaxing of federal banking regulations led to money market accounts at banks that paid higher interest rates than the thrifts were allowed to offer. By using new technologies, wily money managers could park their funds in any financial institution around the country that paid the best rate. The resulting federal corrective was to phase out the interest limitations S&Ls could pay, while raising the FSLIC protection from $40,000 to $100,000.

It sounded good, and Congress made these reforms on a bipartisan basis. But the average savings account at thrifts had only $6,000 when Congress tweaked the regulations. It soon became apparent that the beneficiaries of the new law weren’t the kind of depositors who rallied to George Bailey’s aid in Bedford Falls. Instead, they were a new generation of Mr. Potters, who took over many S&Ls and looted them.

Five years ago, in the waning days of the 2012 political campaign, political ads appeared invoking “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a cautionary tale. The ads were sponsored by pro-Democratic Party labor groups, so they portrayed Ohio Republican John Boehner, then speaker of the House, as a modern-day Mr. Potter. This was a stretch. Boehner is emotional and sentimental to a fault -- quite the opposite of Mr. Potter. Perhaps the true lesson of the real-life 1980s S&L scandal is maddeningly enigmatic: how official Washington often exacerbates the very problem it is trying to solve.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com