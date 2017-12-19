Dreamer Fix; Trump, Xi & China; Beware of Putin; Almanack for the Ages

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Two hundred and eight-five years ago today, an entrepreneurial Philadelphian published the first edition of what would become a wildly successful enterprise. It was called “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” a title that was borrowed in two ways: First, it copied another almanac, “Poor Robin’s.” Second, it borrowed the name of a man, Richard Saunders, who actually existed.

Nonetheless, “Poor Richard’s Almanack” managed a neat trick: to be both simultaneously derivative and fresh. That paradox can be explained mainly by the original cast of mind of its author, the one and only Benjamin Franklin.

In his future were many momentous achievements, including his editing of the Declaration of Independence. On this date in 1732, however, Franklin was the 26-year-old publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette attempting what content providers are still doing all these years later: trying to bolster the bottom line by using excess printing capacity to turn out ancillary products. “Poor Richard’s” was an inspired way to go about it.

Most of the aphorisms put in the mouth of “Richard Saunders” by Ben Franklin were not original. Franklin never pretended otherwise.

“Why then should I give my Readers bad lines of my own,” he posited in the pages of the 1747 edition, “when good ones of other People’s are so plenty?”

Thus, we were told that American staples such as “A word to the wise is sufficient” and “Early to bed, early to rise…” are Benjamin Franklin’s -- but not originally.

And as if he needed any more approbation, in the Age of the Internet Franklin is given credit online for many things he never said, including memorable lines uttered by his contemporaries in the American Revolution, such as: “We must all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.” If this was said at all, it was most likely uttered by Richard Penn Jr., the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Reading “Poor Richard’s Almanack” with the benefit of hindsight, we see that pre-Revolution Franklin, while no kind of subversive, was interested in what today we’d call “power” relationships.

“Without justice courage is weak,” he wrote in the 1734 edition. “Necessity never made a good bargain,” he added in 1735. By the 1752 almanac, he was making this point a little more directly. “Kings have long Arms, but Misfortune longer: Let none think themselves out of her Reach.”

Mostly, “Richard Saunders” was a philosopher who extolled thrift, hard work, and grace, while warning against excess materialism. In other words, Poor Richard is timeless:

“He does not possess wealth; it possesses him.” (1734)

“Avarice and happiness never saw each other.” (1734)

“He that falls in love with Himself, will have no Rivals.” (1738)

“Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time, for that’s the stuff life is made of.” (1746)

“Work as if you were to live 100 years; pray as if you were to die tomorrow.” (1757)

