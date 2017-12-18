When Words Fail; Carrier Promises; Pipe Down, Rahm; Dickens' Great Gift

Good morning, it’s Monday, December 18, 2017. Christmas is a week from today and New Year’s Day a week after that, so if you plan to bestow gifts on friends and loved ones -- or make donations to your favorite charities -- now is a good time to get busy.

To encourage the spirit of the season, during what has been a difficult year in American politics, I’m reprising the Morning Note from four years ago, one that itself was cribbed from one of the greatest writers of English prose.

Charles Dickens is played in a new movie by talented actor Dan Stevens; the role of the onomatopoeian Ebenezer Scrooge went to the great Christopher Plummer. Like all historical tales brought to the big screen, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” hypes its story, although in this case the exaggerated premise is right there in the title.

Yet Charles Dickens did help define how Christmas is celebrated in Great Britain and here in the United States. On this date in 1843 Dickens and his publisher were putting the final touches on a fateful little tome, written for the holiday season, which would soon fly off the bookshelves.

I’ll have more on “A Christmas Carol” in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump and the Imprecision of Language. In a column, I lament politicians’ and the media’s willingness to use imprecise, even dishonest, language to further agendas.

Remember Those Carrier Jobs Trump Saved? Neither Does He. In an op-ed, Scott Paul sees a lack of follow-through by a headline-hungry president.

Hey, Rahm -- Lay Off Trump and Start Fixing Chicago. Steve Cortes offers some advice to the outspoken mayor.

President Trump, Say No to Solar Tariffs. In RealClearEnergy, Robert Dillon implores the administration to side against these tariffs in an important trade case.

Bonuses, Deep in the Heart of Texas Stealth Spending. In RealClearInvestigations, Steve Miller examines bonus pay for state workers, which has more than doubled since 2007. This article is co-published with the Texas Tribune.

From Weinstein to Now. So many sexual misconduct charges have been leveled against so many people that RCI has created a chronological archive of the articles it has posted on the subject since Oct. 5.

The Murder That Galvanized Civil Rights. RCI Classics looks back at Simeon Booker's seminal coverage for Jet magazine of the murder of Emmett Till and the trial of the white men accused of the crime. Booker died Dec. 8 at the age of 99.

Medicine Must Start Caring for Caregivers. In RealClearHealth, Marschall S. Runge offers solutions to the growing problem of physician burnout.

The Catholic Church vs. D.C. Metro. In RealClearReligion, Ed McFadden has this account of the legal battle over the Archdiocese of Washington's Christmas ad campaign on D.C. buses.

Those “Mexican Jeans” You're Wearing Are Mostly American-Made. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek shares some surprising information.

Turning 12 Acres of Texas Into Baghdad. In RealClearLife, Anne Easton spotlights one of the largest set creations in TV history for the National Geographic series “The Long Road Home.”

* * *

The prose in “A Christmas Carol” manages simultaneously to be both spare and rich -- not unlike Ebenezer Scrooge’s put-upon clerk, Bob Cratchit. The miserly boss paid his underling 15 shillings per week. Dickens’ readers, knowing that the Cockney slang for a shilling was “a bob,” smiled knowingly at the author’s clever aside that Bob “pocketed on Saturdays but 15 copies of his Christian name.”

Dickens’ prose was always full of these little gifts, starting with that name, Scrooge, which has entered the language, along with “Bah! Humbug!” and other Dickensian expressions.

“A Christmas Carol,” with its spirits, time travel, and altering of the future, is not a work of realism. Nor is it secular. “It is good to be children sometimes, and never better at Christmas,” Dickens writes, “when its mighty Founder was a child himself.”

Yet it challenged readers' consciences regardless of their religious beliefs. “Are there no prisons?” Ebenezer Scrooge tells two visitors to his shop who’ve come seeking donations for the poor. “And the Union workhouses -- are they still in operation?”

This passage goes to the heart of the holiday, and of Dickens’ novel. It is a timeless theme, which is why this story never gets old. Even today, in American politics, we are debating what constitutes a “living wage,” what the tax rate should be, and what employers owe to their workers and society at large.

These are conversations worth having, and we’ve been having them for a long time -- in print, in the theater, over the airwaves, and on film. “A Christmas Carol” was adapted to the stage immediately after it was published. The book crossed oceans, and centuries, inspiring artists in other media as it traveled, like Dickens’ ghosts, wherever it pleased.

Fans of this novel have their favorite screen version of Scrooge. Mine is George C. Scott, although no one made the role more his own than Lionel Barrymore. In the mid-20th century, working via the radio, Barrymore made such an indelible Scrooge that when Frank Capra remade Dickens’ story as the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Barrymore was cast as the horrible Mr. Potter.

Many of us also have our favorite passages from Dickens’ tale. Mine comes in the first chapter when the author is setting the scene. It’s Christmas Eve, and Scrooge and Bob Cratchit are in the drafty little office. Scrooge turns to his clerk and says:

“You’ll want all day tomorrow, I suppose?”

“If quite convenient, sir.”

“It's not convenient,” said Scrooge, “and it's not fair. If I was to stop half-a-crown for it, you'd think yourself ill-used, I'll be bound?"

The clerk smiled faintly.

“And yet,” said Scrooge, "you don't think me ill-used, when I pay a day's wages for no work."

The clerk observed that it was only once a year.

"A poor excuse for picking a man's pocket every twenty-fifth of December!" said Scrooge, buttoning his great-coat to the chin. "But I suppose you must have the whole day. Be here all the earlier next morning."

The clerk promised that he would; and Scrooge walked out with a growl. The office was closed in a twinkling, and the clerk, with the long ends of his white comforter dangling below his waist (for he boasted no great-coat), went down a slide on Cornhill, at the end of a lane of boys, twenty times, in honour of its being Christmas Eve, and then ran home to Camden Town as hard as he could pelt, to play at blindman's-buff.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com