Young Voter Surge; Blue Wave in 2018? Net Neutrality; a Grand Hotel

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 15, 2017. On this date in 1909, San Francisco’s most luxurious public building, The Palace Hotel, reopened its doors. The original Palace had debuted in 1875, the pride and joy of an owner with high pretensions who had flown too close to the sun.

William Chapman Ralston had hired a prominent New York architect and then dispatched him to Europe to eyeball the finest hotels on the continent with a mind to outdo them all. And the temple of excess that opened at Market and Montgomery Streets boasted 755 spacious rooms, each with its own fireplace and private toilet, electric call buttons for guests, and in the final nod to extravagance -- especially in mild San Francisco -- air-conditioning. Such lavishness came dear. Too dear, as it happened.

Ralston had made money in the gold rush and started the Bank of California. He spent $5 million to build the Palace, $108 million in today’s dollars, and by the time the hotel was finished the Panic of 1873 had stressed his empire. A month before it opened, one of his partners, James C. Flood, demanded the $6 million he had invested with Ralston, prompting a run on the bank. Ralston drowned the following day in San Francisco Bay, either by suicide or, some say, a stress-induced stroke during his daily swim. Whatever the cause, the consensus in San Francisco was that Flood had squeezed Billy Ralston too hard.

But the worst crucible for The Palace Hotel was yet to come.

I’ll have more on this grand old inn -- and its connections to several U.S. presidents and other important personages -- in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Democrats See Young-Voter Surge Growing in 2018. James Arkin reports on the party’s strong showing among millennials in Virginia and Alabama, which is sparking talk of significant gains in the midterms.

The Takeaway: Blue Wave Coming? Tom Bevan’s weekly polling data points can be found here.

Net Neutrality Still Needs a Legislative Fix. In RealClearPolicy, Robert D. Atkinson makes a case for a bipartisan bill even after the FCC's move to roll back Obama-era regulations.

Taiwan's Antitrust Decision Devalues U.S. Intellectual Property. Also in RCPolicy, David J. Kappos asserts that the move could negatively impact American innovation.

Can Shohei Ohtani Become the Next Babe Ruth? In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham assesses the pitching/hitting prospects of the Japanese star who will play for the Angels next season.

* * *

On April 17, 1906, world-renowned tenor Enrico Caruso and much of the cast of the New York Metropolitan Opera went to sleep in the opulence of San Francisco’s finest hotel. They had performed Bizet’s “Carmen” at the Mission Opera House that night, with Caruso singing the role of Don José.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the cast and crew slumbering away in their special rooms at The Palace Hotel were startled by the first of two violent tremors. “What an awakening!” Caruso would later relate. “My bed [is] rocking as though I am in a ship on the ocean.”

The great singer ran and saw “the buildings toppling over, big pieces of masonry falling, and from the street below I hear the cries and screams of men and women and children.”

Neither Caruso, nor his loyal valet lost their heads. They evacuated The Palace, along with the rest of the Met contingent, not forgetting Caruso’s 54 steamer trunks, which the valet dragged down six flights of stairs and into the street. Although The Palace withstood the initial jolt of the quake, it was consumed by fire that afternoon and reduced to rubble.

It would take three-and-a-half years to reconstruct the city’s jewel, but now, my fellow time travelers, it’s December 15, 1909, and The Palace is back, as opulent as ever, ready to take its place in the future growth of Northern California’s iconic city by the bay.

The list of dignitaries who will stay there in the ensuing decades range from Will Rogers to Ginger Rogers; Woodrow Wilson to Franklin Roosevelt; Sophia Loren to Amelia Earhart; Winston Churchill to Nikita Khrushchev; Bing Crosby to Whoopi Goldberg; Thomas Edison to Bill Gates; Joe Montana to Goldie Hawn.

Warren Harding would die there, stricken by a fatal heart attack in, fittingly enough, the presidential suite. Mark Twain had already written his great prose from its rooms by then. Theodore Roosevelt and Hillary Rodham Clinton both would campaign for president at the hotel. Its history would make a good book.

As for William Chapman Ralston, the Ohio-born pilgrim who first envisioned The Palace and who lost his fortune and his life building it, his ghost had to settle for seeing future California governor (and U.S. president) Ronald Reagan play him in a 1952 episode of “Death Valley Days” called “Raid on the San Francisco Mint.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com