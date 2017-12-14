Ala. Winners & Losers; 2018 Template? Hail, Jerusalem; GW's Passing

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 14, 2017. On this date in 1799, the “father of our country” passed away at Mount Vernon. George Washington was 67 years old. In those three score and seven years, Washington the soldier led his countrymen in battle as they shed the yoke of empire, and Washington the statesman helped establish a republic.

He would have preferred to spend his golden years on his precious farm, but remained in government service for another eight years. George Washington had one last duty: inventing the office of the presidency.

During my years as a White House correspondent who covered the beat with one eye toward history, I was often struck by how many of the customs and protocols of the job were established by the first man who held it. He knew this, too. “I walk on untrodden ground,” Washington once said. “There is scarcely any part of my conduct which may not hereafter be drawn in precedent.”

I hope it doesn’t sound partisan of me to say, but watching another modern president trod uneasily through his first year in office, the thought occurs that it’s helpful for a chief executive to have a thorough understanding of what came before. I also wonder in the aftermath of last year’s presidential campaign featuring two candidates who offered ambition as their main qualification, whether George Washington’s reluctance to serve is a quality we should ever let leave our politics.

Upon George Washington’s death, the Sixth Congress commissioned Henry Lee to write the funeral oration for the nation’s fallen hero. It was a fitting choice. “Light Horse Harry” Lee was a fellow Virginian and friend of Washington’s and had served under him with distinction as a major general in the Continental Army. Today, we remember but a single line of that eulogy, but it’s a good one: “First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

After the bringing the Revolutionary War to its victorious conclusion, General Washington repaired to Mount Vernon for what he hoped would be a long and peaceful retirement. In a February 1, 1784, letter to Lafayette, Washington invoked the imagery of the Old Testament in outlining his plans:

“At length, my Dear Marquis, I am become a private citizen on the banks of the Potomac, and under the shadow of my own vine and my own fig tree, free from the bustle of a camp and the busy scenes of public life.”

It was not to be. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton had called for a “vigorous” and “energetic” executive branch, arguing persuasively that this was only possible if the authority was invested in a single person. As they met in Philadelphia in the sweltering summer of 1787 to draft the Constitution and create the presidency, the Framers struggled with the implications of this idea.

“Shall we have a king?” John Jay asked George Washington. While no one in Philadelphia wanted a monarchy, everyone knew who -- and who alone -- possessed the stature and temperament to be the new country’s first non-king. That’s how a nation that had won its independence on the battlefield tapped the talents of the very man who led those armies to head a society intent on turning its swords into ploughshares.

After serving eight years in office, Washington refused a third term, wrote a prescient farewell address, and finally began a long-delayed life on his Virginia estate. This idyll lasted a little less than three years, ending 218 years ago today.

Washington had gone for a five-hour ride in miserable weather the day before and was taken ill. His friend and doctor, James Craik, attended him, although in an age before antibiotics, that attention did not prolong his life. Like most professional soldiers, Washington had seen death, and had also contemplated his own mortality. Three months earlier, after he learned of the passing of his brother Charles, he wrote: “When the summons comes I shall endeavour to obey it with a good grace.”

He did this, and more. “When the summons came the following December,” historian Frank E. Grizzard wrote in his biography of the man, “Washington was busy planning for the future.”

