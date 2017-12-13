Dems Urge GOP to Delay Tax Vote Till Jones Takes Seat

Jubilant after their surprise victory in the Alabama Senate election Tuesday night, Democrats called on Republicans to delay any further action on their tax overhaul until Doug Jones is seated in the upper chamber.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said at a press conference that Jones deserves to cast a vote on the legislation.

“Doug Jones will be the duly elected senator from the state of Alabama,” Schumer said. “The governor didn’t appoint him. He won an election. It would be wrong for Republicans to jam through the tax bill without giving the newly elected senator from Alabama the opportunity to cast his vote.”

The GOP is unlikely to agree. The House and Senate both passed separate versions of tax reform in recent weeks and are currently conferencing to iron out the differences. The conferees will meet publicly Wednesday, and Republican senators on the conference committee will have lunch with President Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon. Both chambers are expected to vote on the legislation early next week; the New York Times reported Wednesday morning that Republicans had reached an agreement on a consensus version of the bill.

Asked on Tuesday if the Alabama election had any bearing on his timing for the tax bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell answered simply, “No.” A spokesman pointed to that comment Wednesday.

Still, the issue became a rallying cry for Democrats eager to slow progress on what would become the Republicans’ key legislative victory of 2017. Schumer pointed to similar arguments McConnell made seven years ago when he called for Democrats to slow their efforts on the Affordable Care Act after Republican Scott Brown won a Senate special election in Massachusetts, dropping Democrats below a supermajority in the chamber. Sen. Harry Reid, the Democratic leader at the time, said then that they would “wait until the new senator arrives before we do anything more on health care.”

It will be several weeks before Jones enters the Senate. The Alabama secretary of state told Time the state would certify the election results sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3, when the Senate is scheduled to be out of session. That means Jones is likely to be seated sometime after Congress returns for its new session early next year.

Republicans currently have a 52-48 majority in the Senate and were able to pass their tax bill losing only one Republican vote earlier this month. If Jones were sworn in before a final vote, they would not be able to lose any other Republican senators, making the negotiations over the final version much more difficult.

“Doug Jones should be seated immediately — before we vote again on the tax bill. Alabama voters deserve to have their voice heard in this fight,” California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted Tuesday night.

“You shouldn’t have a lame duck like Luther Strange being able to deliberate,” said DNC Chairman Tom Perez, referring to the Alabama Republican appointed to the seat after Jeff Sessions became attorney general earlier this year. “They should take a step back, take a deep breath, listen to the people, have an actually inclusive process and come back to the American people.”

Schumer also attempted to frame a slow-down on the tax bill as a potentially smart move for Republicans politically in the aftermath of Jones’ victory and ahead of the coming midterm elections.

“It’s our hope that Mitch McConnell will realize proceeding with this tax bill will be a dramatic, dramatic death knell for the Republican Party in 2018,” the New York senator said. “It’s a loser.”