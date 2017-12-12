Alabama Impact; Moderates Wanted; Disaster Spending; Father Flanagan

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Exactly 100 years ago today, an Irish immigrant living in Omaha, Nebraska borrowed $90 to rent a house at the corner of Dodge and 25th Streets. The man’s name was Edward J. Flanagan and he was a Catholic cleric. The drafty Victorian home was to be a sanctuary for wayward or neglected children. The priest called it Father Flanagan’s Home for Boys.

It met a pressing need, which Flanagan knew to be the case from his work among Omaha’s homeless. The house was quickly filled with six boys in need of a warm bed, regular meals, and some guidance. But more boys kept coming. Within a year, the house was too small, so Father Flanagan looked for more room. He found a sprawling facility in South Omaha that was perfect -- and inexplicably vacant. Well, not so inexplicably: It was the German-American home, which had been abandoned during World War I because of fierce anti-German prejudice.

Two years after the war’s end, and in need of yet more space, Father Flanagan moved his operation to Overlook Farm, 10 miles west of town. Soon this facility would become famous as “Boys Town.” Spencer Tracy would play the priest in a movie and win acclaim for his performance. His signature line in that film, a faithful rendition of Father Flanagan’s famous mantra, was: “There are no bad boys.”

I'll have more on this inspirational man -- and how the church views his work today -- in a moment.

* * *

* * *

It’s easy to be jaded these days. The shame of child sex abuse by Catholic priests was accompanied by a horrifying litany of similar scandals involving everything from athletic coaches at Penn State, Syracuse University, and the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team to the U.S. Marines at Okinawa, a string of sexual molestations within Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community -- not to mention a seemingly unending list of now-shamed prominent American men seeking sexual advantage of young women in the workplace.

But if no sector of society is immune from sexual predators -- or the instinct to cover up bad behavior -- it’s imperative to remember that the vast majority of adults working with children do so out of a sense of love and obligation. Sometimes, such motivation stems from an undefined altruism that uplifts us all. Other times, as with Father Edward Flanagan, the inspiration to help “the least of these” derives from a deep religious faith.

The actor tapped by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to play Father Flanagan was himself Roman Catholic. At the time, Spencer Tracy was the top leading man in Hollywood, and the best box-office draw. He’d won the Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in the 1937 MGM film “Captains Courageous,” and within months was at work on “Boys Town.”

A heavy drinker known for becoming involved off-screen with his on-screen female stars, Tracy seems to have had some misgivings about playing a priest. Flanagan, who was by then a monsignor, came out to Hollywood, consulted on the movie, spent time with Tracy, and then sent him a letter of reassurance.

“Your name is written in gold in the heart of every homeless boy in Boys Town…and every boy here and all of our alumni are talking about you, thinking about you and praying for you,” Flanagan wrote. “You should feel happy that you have decided to be cast in a role of such a picture and Boys Town feels honored that it has such a noble representative.”

This missive apparently helped. Spencer Tracy found his character’s motivation and rose to the occasion on the set, winning his second consecutive Academy Award. He made a point while accepting his Oscar of thanking Father Flanagan.

As for the institution the latter started on this date a century ago, it has long since incorporated girls into its mission, and is still going strong. As for Father Flanagan, the church is in the midst of its canonization process. There are no guarantees, but it seems that someday, Father Flanagan is likely to be accorded the designation he long ago achieved in the hearts of thousands of children of all faiths, creeds, and ethnic backgrounds. The man was a saint.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com