All Bets Are Off at the Supreme Court

What a week at the Supreme Court. There was something for all us sinners -- gamblers, abstainers, gays, straights, and church-goers alike. Even New Jersey’s unpopular lame duck governor had his day in court.

Whether you care more about gay rights or religious liberty, the oral arguments in a Supreme Court case involving a Christian who declined to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex Colorado couple were fascinating. To hear the ACLU tell it, this is an easy case in line with long-settled law stemming from civil rights cases in the South: private businesses open to the public simply cannot discriminate against their customers.

There were compelling facts on the other side, too. Jack Phillips, the proprietor of Masterpiece, a bakery in suburban Denver, is a devout Christian who expresses his faith, in part, through his work. He considers cake decoration an art form, his calling, through which he honors God. He doesn’t use his artistic talents to bake cakes for Halloween, which he considers sacrilegious, or for same-sex marriages. In July 2012, when the precipitating incident took place, gay marriage was still illegal in Colorado (and most states). President Obama had only tepidly announced he’d changed his mind about it two months earlier.

Obama’s change of heart was indicative of a sea change in public opinion. Judges and politicians followed suit, which is to say they got in line with the millennial generation. Gay marriage is now the law of the land in this country. It came about because esteemed Republican lawyer Theodore Olson teamed up with Democratic attorney David Boies and forced the matter to a vote of the Supreme Court.

The high court heard oral arguments last week in another intriguing lawsuit, this one involving sports betting. By any standard, Christie v. the NCAA impacts vast numbers of Americans, some 47 million of whom placed a bet on a U.S. sporting event last year. The overwhelming majority of those wagers -- 98 percent, according to the American Gaming Association -- were made illegally. Does it sound like legitimate business -- and by extension, government -- are leaving a lot of money on the table? It sounded that way to the governor of the Garden State, so the issue was joined.

The history of the relevant legislation, as well as the constitutional questions at stake, are complex, but here’s a thumbnail version: In 1992, under pressure from the NCAA, Congress passed, and President George H.W. Bush signed, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. It was framed as a moral issue, with the apocalyptic hand-wringing that invariably accompanies such crusades. “Sports gambling is a national problem,” a Senate subcommittee report claimed. “The harms it inflicts are felt beyond the borders of those states that sanction it.”

What was the nature of the problem? Aside from gambling addiction, and that’s no laughing matter, the officials who ran both college and professional sports invoked “the integrity of the game.” College basketball had had its share of point-shaving scandals, and institutional memories of the professional sporting leagues were imprinted by the infamous “Black Sox” calamity of 1919, whereby a handful of Chicago White Sox players conspired to throw the World Series.

But what about Las Vegas? That glimmering city was built on gambling, and although the casinos were slow to realize the profits available in sports betting, by the 1990s they knew what they had. The congressional compromise was to let states that allowed sports gambling to keep it. For the most part, this meant Nevada, but what about New Jersey, which had built huge hotel-casinos in efforts at returning Atlantic City to its former glory? A compromise was reached. Jersey was given a year to legalize sports betting. This was a gift to the state, one that the geniuses in Trenton couldn’t rouse themselves to accept. Sports betting remained illegal there and soon many of the casinos, including some of Donald Trump’s showcases, went bankrupt as much of Atlantic City gradually returned to its former squalor. Would sports betting have made a difference? I think so -- and so does Gov. Christie.

Americans will wager $150 billion on sporting events this year, most all of it with bookies or offshore online sites. For five years, Chris Christie has fought to make that activity legal in his state. He has been consistently winning in the court of public opinion, while losing with judges. After unsuccessfully challenging the PASPA in federal court, he got the legislature to pass a bill repealing New Jersey’s own ban on sports betting. The 2014 legislation legalized sports betting at the state’s casinos and racetracks. It was immediately challenged by the feds.

The issue before the Supreme Court is arcane. The 1992 law doesn’t outlaw sports betting -- remember, there was Nevada’s gaming industry to protect. Instead, it directed the states to make it illegal. But that raises questions of federalism: Does the Constitution allow Congress to tell a state it can’t pass a law? That question was artfully argued in the affirmative by Paul Clement, perhaps the best constitutional lawyer in the country. Or maybe the second best. We shall see. Representing Christie was Clement’s friend, former colleague, and onetime protégé, the ubiquitous Ted Olson.

However the court rules, American attitudes have changed on sports betting. Unlike the gay marriage debate, this shift has been gradual, but substantial nonetheless. The reasons are varied. For one thing, states have been running lotteries for decades, and are hooked on the revenue. Another is the steady growth of Indian casinos and pervasive slot machine, poker, and roulette operations on riverboats and at racetracks all over the country. Online gambling has exploded, along with fantasy football leagues, which the NFL actively promotes and which is gambling by another name. And now, the NFL is moving one of its teams, the Oakland Raiders, to Mordor (aka Las Vegas).

As for the NCAA, the officials who oversee college basketball and football are seen as greedy profiteers with no moral authority at all. Seeing all this, the NBA has changed sides, and now says it thinks legalized gambling is inevitable. If sanctimony is simply no longer cool, that’s a positive development in its own right. But another principle seems to be finding traction in this country, one championed on an ad hoc basis by liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans and favored by Libertarians almost always: Why should government have so many prohibitions on private behavior anyway?

In 1984, after Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro as the first female running mate on a major party ticket, the New York Post unearthed the arrest in the 1940s of her father on a numbers-running charge. If you’re unfamiliar with the numbers racket, that’s because it’s passe now, and it was already on its way out by 1984. Why? Because “playing the numbers” meant playing the neighborhood lottery. It was run by the Mafia then. Now it’s run by the state. States have a monopoly on this business, a business which is gambling, and the payouts are less generous than the mob once made. Which raises a question: If there’s no moral rationale for outlawing lotteries, what’s the constitutional justification for government monopolizing it? Sounds like a case for Ted Olson.