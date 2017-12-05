Can Trump Backing Push Moore Over the Finish Line?

Donald Trump is aiming to close the deal for Roy Moore, the U.S. Senate hopeful in Alabama facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct involving underage girls. Under normal circumstances, a president's endorsement one week before voters head to the polls would provide the type of turnout boost that campaigns covet in special elections.

But these aren’t normal circumstances.

Indeed, Trump's move makes life even more uncomfortable for the national GOP, as many lawmakers and the party's campaign arm have distanced themselves from the former judge, particularly as the country finds itself at an apparent watershed moment on the issue of sexual assault and harassment.

Yet the president's explicit backing of the embattled candidate also comes with Republicans resigned to the fact that Moore’s name will be on the ballot next week — and he could very well win. Calls for his ouster from the race have turned into calls to let state voters render their own judgment. In lending his support, Trump tried to box in fellow Republicans, framing the campaign as one to preserve the party's narrow Senate majority above all else.

Polls show a competitive race between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones, and some surveys have the GOP nominee regaining ground he lost after news of the allegations first broke last month. On Monday, Trump called Moore from Air Force One to offer his full support. According to the candidate, the president told him to "Go get 'em, Roy!" Trump does not plan to visit Alabama, but will hold a rally Friday just over the state line in Pensacola, Fla., which shares a media market with Mobile. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who backed Moore in the primary, will campaign for him in the state on Tuesday.

The Republican nominee’s campaign welcomed Trump's backing as a critical boost. "This is a special election, and it's going to be an election decided by turnout, so anytime you have the president of the United States actively pushing for your candidacy and trying to inspire your base is a really good day for your campaign," said Moore adviser Brett Doster. "He has the loudest bully pulpit on the planet."

Doster estimates his candidate is leading by at least five points, and said that public polling on the impact of the assault allegations closely mirrors what the campaign is seeing in its internal surveys. Notably, a CBS poll released over the weekend found that 71 percent of Republican voters did not believe the allegations against Moore. A third of GOP voters said the allegations were not at all a concern for them, and 53 percent said that while they are concerned, other issues matter more to them. Only 9 percent of Republican voters said they planned to vote for Jones, who will need more cross-over support in this ruby-red state.

"There's a much broader message going on, things voters are more broadly concerned about than just these allegations," said David Ferguson, a party consultant in Alabama. "Republicans stick together and the president needs an extra vote in the U.S. Senate. ... When Moore gets to Washington, he and Trump are going to be allies."

Supporters of the president say the narrow margin to approve tax reform over the weekend demonstrates the imperative of keeping Senate seats in GOP hands. Trump's endorsement "allows for people to say this is somebody who will help promote an agenda that needs to be passed," said Eric Beach, who runs the pro-Trump Great America PAC that has long supported Moore. "That's the message that was sent."

But a few Republicans have grown uneasy about that kind of choice. "I think it's going to be difficult enough for Republicans without us being the party of Roy Moore," Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said.

Former presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who is said to be weighing a Senate bid in Utah should Orrin Hatch retire, took it further. "Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation," he wrote on Twitter, calling sexual assault victims heroes. "No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity."

Hatch, for his part, took a different view. "I don't think he had any choice but to do that,” the longtime senator said of Trump’s endorsement. “... That's the only Republican we can get down there." He added that "many of the things [Moore] allegedly did were decades ago."

After the Washington Post first broke news last month that Moore had made unwanted sexual advances on teenagers while he was in his thirties, the GOP moved to break from the nominee. National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Cory Gardner called for Moore's expulsion from the Senate should he win, and the committee severed fundraising ties with him. Majority leader Mitch McConnell and others said Moore should exit the race and that someone else should wage a write-in campaign. Alabama's senior senator, Richard Shelby, said he did not vote for Moore and wrote in a "distinguished Republican."

But now that Moore's defiance has sunk in, calls for him to step down have subsided. "We're going to let the people of Alabama decide. ... Then we will address the matter appropriately," McConnell told ABC's “This Week” on Sunday, noting the Ethics Committee would consider the allegations should Moore get elected to the Senate. (Last week, the committee opened an investigation into Democratic Sen. Al Franken over mounting sexual assault allegations against him.)

Others have pushed back on the notion of expelling Moore. "We've got to respect the will of the voters," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who withdrew his support of Moore last month, told Fox News last week. "If the voters of Alabama choose to elect him, for some Washington politicians to say that we don't care what the voters say, I think that would be a mistake."

Unlike many of his fellow Republicans, Trump never withdrew support for Moore. Trump backed him after he defeated his own favored candidate, Luther Strange, in the primary of the special election for the seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. After news of the accusations surfaced, the president took a conciliatory approach, even as his own daughter, Ivanka, said, "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children."

"Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore at the time. "He says it didn't happen."

Now, it appears Trump believes Moore is poised to win, and wants to help him close out the race.

"I would think it's the Republicans to lose, always, in my state now," said Shelby. "Trump has still got a good following down there."

James Arkin contributed to this report.