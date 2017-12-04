Morons on Parade; Tax Bill Assessments; Vaping Reconsidered; Boss Tweed

Good morning, it’s Monday, December 4, 2017. On this date in 1875, a cooperating witness in a vast New York City corruption case escaped from the city’s Ludlow Street jail. The man on the lam was a former bookkeeper, volunteer fireman, alderman, and congressman who had risen through the ranks of the Democratic Party’s political machine known as Tammany Hall until he virtually ran the city. He was widely known, and not just in New York, as “Boss” Tweed.

The unholy deal that Tammany Hall had struck with the New York City power structure was essentially this: The Democratic political machine would provide stability, growth, and some measure of law and order. In return, good-government reformers would politely ignore the rampant graft that oiled Tammany’s machinery.

But drunken rioting on St. Patrick’s Day in successive years, which left 70 New Yorkers dead and hundreds injured, helped awaken the consciences of the city’s power brokers. Tammany Hall’s inability to uphold its end of the deal also enabled honest-government crusaders who’d never agreed to the grand bargain with corrupt machine politics in the first place. These forces of reform were embodied by three entities: ambitious local Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, The New York Times, and a Harper’s magazine cartoonist named Thomas Nast.

Tammany Hall’s cronies seemed to fear Nast the most. Many of his patrons couldn’t read, the German-born cartoonist reputedly said, but they could certainly understand the caricatures of corruption that the famed cartoonist personified in the person of William Tweed.

But there wasn’t much Tweed could do about it. Neither Nast nor the Times could be bought off or intimidated, and Tilden’s own political ambitions went far beyond New York City -- and even beyond Albany. Tilden was educated at Yale and went to law school at New York University. He knew how to analyze banking records, and after breaking with Boss Tweed, he audited Tammany’s records personally. By this date in 1875, Tweed had been convicted of some 200 counts relating to embezzlement and fraud, and had already served a year in prison.

Led by Tilden, who earlier in the year had become the 25th governor or New York, the authorities went after Tweed again, suing him in civil court in an effort to recoup an estimated $6 million in stolen funds. Unable to post bail, Tweed sat in the cooler weighing Tilden’s offer of immunity in return for his testimony. On December 4, Tweed hit on a third option: He escaped from jail and made his way across the Atlantic, disguising himself as a merchant seaman on a Spanish ship.

He was arrested in Spain, supposedly by a customs official who had seen Thomas Nast’s drawings, and sent back to New York. Tweed was returned to prison, even as Samuel Tilden mounted his 1876 presidential bid. Tilden won the popular vote that year, winning an outright majority of the ballots cast, but lost in the Electoral College to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes in a highly disputed election. Boss Tweed died in 1878, still incarcerated.

