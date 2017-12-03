Washington's Week: Dumb and Dumber

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” the 1969 western starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, features a humorous scene with an eccentric, American expat named Percy Garris who works for a Bolivian mining company. Butch and Sundance, hired as payroll guards, nervously look for hidden bandits as they ride to the mining camp below. “I’ve got morons on my team,” Percy says disgustedly. “Nobody is going to rob us going down the mountain. We’ve got no money going down the mountain.”

In American politics today, reasonable Democrats feel Percy’s pain. So do sensible Republicans. On both teams, morons abound. Last week, there was no escaping them. Imbecility reigned in the media, on Capitol Hill, at the White House. The White House is a good starting point.

It began on Monday, when President Trump honored the Navajo code talkers in the Oval Office. At least, he was supposed to honor these World War II heroes. For reasons known only to himself, Trump went off on a brief and bizarre tangent. “I just want to thank you because you're very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’”

This non-sequitur was a jibe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat. It still bugs Trump that Warren landed a tenured faculty job at Harvard Law School, which touted her as “a woman of color” owing to her dubious claims to being part-Cherokee. But what does this have to do with the Navajo? Or Pocahontas, for that matter? (She was Powhatan.) Trump has needled Warren this way for years. Even if it was funny once, it’s tiresome now. Also tiresome was the predictable response from Warren and her friends in the Fourth Estate. Not content to point out Trump’s boorishness and leave it at that, they regurgitated their absurd talking point that Trump had used “a racial slur.”

And so it went all week. As credible allegations of sexual harassment piled up against congressional Democrats, Trump trolled them on Twitter, ignoring the fact that only last year he was credibly accused of the same thing. As the week wore on, Democrats became more desperate. Rep. Rep. James Clyburn, a longtime member of the Congressional Black Caucus, invoked an appalling defense on behalf of fellow CBC member John Conyers. Referencing a notorious 1995 murder case in South Carolina where a white mother who killed her two toddlers initially misled authorities by claiming falsely that a black man had stolen her car, Clyburn said that Conyers’ accusers were white women. Now here’s a novel legal theory. If taken to its ultimate conclusion, it would essentially grant immunity to any man who sexually harassed a woman whose ethnic background differed from his own.

Recognizing his faux pas, Clyburn lamely claimed he’d been misquoted. By then he was on to another, even sketchier, line of defense. When reporters asked Clyburn and CBC Chairman Cedric Richmond why Conyers shouldn’t step down as men in other fields of work were being cashiered, Richmond asked for examples. Reporters provided them: Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer. “Who elected them?” Clyburn replied.

With this, the Democrats had come full circle. When the Weinstein story broke, party activists and liberal commentators – and Weinstein himself – suggested that the endgame for this new reckoning should be ousting Trump from office. The problem with this strategy is that the accusations against Trump were aired before the election – and Trump won anyway.

But Clyburn was essentially asserting the Trump Defense: If the voters knew you were a sexual predator and elected you anyway, hey, what’s to be done? The people have spoken and all that. This could also be called the Governator Defense, in honor of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who pulled off the same feat in 2003. In any event, a member of the Democratic Party’s leadership was going further. Call it the Clyburn Codicil to the Trump-Schwarzenegger Defense: Once you’re elected, you can’t be forced to resign no matter what you do it office. Or maybe that’s the Bill Clinton rule. Whatever. It didn’t take long for Jim Clyburn to realize that this wasn’t his party’s official position. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, he’d issued a statement expressing second thoughts. “As elected officials,” he said, “we ought to be held to a higher standard.”

That’s an uplifting idea, although earlier that day Trump was on Twitter undermining it. First, he retweeted three incendiary and misleading anti-Muslim videos from the account of a discredited Islam-bashing British nationalist. Then Matt Lauer resigned, and Trump’s mind began spinning again. Did he feel solicitude for a man who’d succumbed to his baser instincts, as a dozen women have alleged about Trump? Nope.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC… terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago?” Trump tweeted. “Investigate!”

This got my attention because I once ran down this “mystery” about Scarborough. It’s not really a mystery. It’s a sad story, rendered into a remarkably ugly rumor in the ooze of the left-wing blogosphere, usually under the shorthand “Scarborough’s dead congressional intern.” In its early incarnations, the rumor was that a young woman had died under suspicious circumstances, perhaps beaten to death. Her body was found in Scarborough’s congressional office; he abruptly resigned and divorced shortly thereafter.

To set the record straight, hardly any of this is true. A congressional employee named Lori Kaye Klausutis did die at work on July 19, 2001. She was not an intern. She was 28 years old and had worked in Scarborough’s Florida congressional office since 1999. As far as anyone knows, Scarborough had met her two or three times and was never alone with her. He had divorced two years earlier and announced his resignation from Congress months before Klausutis’ death. As for Klausutis, she was described as happily married to her husband, T.J. She sang in the choir at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the town of Niceville and was working on her MBA at the University of West Florida when she died. She performed in local theater and was on the board of the local symphony. Once during Mass, a St. Mary’s priest praised her to the congregation. She had “the voice of an angel,” he said. Church music director Joey Ferreira told a local reporter: “Every time I saw her, she had a smile on her face. I really can't think of anyone else I've known who was more pleasant to be around.”

Lori Klausutis did nothing in life that merited being dragged into sordid gossip by partisan political hacks. The cause of death, according to the medical examiner’s report, was that she lost consciousness due to an undiagnosed abnormal heart rhythm and fell, hitting her head. So why did Trump send such an irresponsible tweet? He did something similar in the 2016 campaign, linking Sen. Ted Cruz’s father to President Kennedy’s assassination. Equally specious, equally vicious. But he slimed Cruz while a private citizen, and it was his first campaign, so some of us held out hope that he’d pull it together if elected. He hasn’t. Donald Trump is now president of the United States. Will he ever start acting like it?