Tax Reform Advances; School Name Changes; Mission to Mars; Gene Steps Up

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 30, 2017. Mark Twain was born on this date in 1835, and 160 years later the first sitting U.S. president visited Northern Ireland on a mission of peace. I’m highlighting a different historic event today, one that also was inspired by a desire for peace -- even if it seemed to President Lyndon Johnson like a knife in the back.

It was on November 30, 1967 that Minnesota Democrat Eugene McCarthy publicly broke with Johnson, indicating that he was challenging his own party’s incumbent for the 1968 presidential nomination. McCarthy had been a Senate colleague of Johnson’s, and had merited consideration as LBJ’s 1964 running mate before Johnson settled on Hubert Humphrey, Minnesota’s other liberal senator.

Three years later, McCarthy’s own candidacy was built around a single issue: ending U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. “I am concerned,” he said 50 years ago today, “that the administration seems to have set no limits to the price that it is willing to pay for a military victory.”

I'll have more on Eugene McCarthy's historic challenge in a moment.

Gene McCarthy wasn’t the first U.S. senator to conclude that the Vietnam War was a mistake, and he didn’t even want to run for president himself. For months, McCarthy dropped hints that New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy should challenge Johnson. This made sense, as RFK would come to see: He was the brother of a president assassinated four years earlier, Bobby loathed Johnson, and he’d also arrived at the view that Vietnam was a quagmire.

But when Bobby dithered, McCarthy began seeing himself in the role of the maverick. The first political observer who discerned this change was Al Eisele, Washington correspondent for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Earlier in 1967, Eisele asked McCarthy what made him think he could take on a sitting president from his own party, someone as powerful as Lyndon Johnson. “When the coffins start coming home to the small towns of Minnesota,” McCarthy replied, “people are going to turn against this war.”

In truth, that was already happening, in every state. If anything, Americans had second thoughts long before Washington’s political establishment did. So, Gene McCarthy went to New Hampshire. He did not go alone: Heeding his call, some 5,000 college students cut their hair, shaved their beards and put away their headbands and hippie dresses -- “Get Clean for Gene!” was their mantra -- and flocked to the Granite State to make history in the 1968 primary.

A grim and eventful year awaited America: McCarthy’s strong showing in New Hampshire; Johnson’s stunning announcement that he wouldn’t seek re-election; Martin Luther’s King’s assassination; Bobby Kennedy’s candidacy and death; the riots at the Democrats’ 1968 Chicago convention; Richard Nixon’s election … but all that lay in the future.

For now, there was Eugene McCarthy’s audacity, an underfunded candidacy fueled by the simple belief that ordinary American voters -- and not party power-brokers -- are allowed, and obliged, to choose their elected leaders, especially in times of national crisis.

“Those of us who have raised some questions against the administration and have suggested a challenge are variously labeled as dissident Democrats,” McCarthy said in New Hampshire. “It’s my general thesis that we're not only the most loyal and sound Democrats, but also are carrying out a most significant patriotic duty in the United States in the year 1968.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com