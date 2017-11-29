Tribalism Wins; Blame Game; Undeterred Democrats; the Hendrix Experience

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 29, 2017. On this date in 1970, rock music drummer Mitch Mitchell and legendary sound engineer Eddie Kramer finished mixing a Jimi Hendrix song titled “In From the Storm.” They did so in time to get it on the master reel for “The Cry of Love,” which was completed in early December that year.

This was bittersweet work, a real labor of love, because Hendrix himself was gone. He’d left this world as summer turned to autumn in 1970, dead in London after mixing alcohol and pills. He was only 27.

Jimi Hendrix packed a lot of music into that short life. Barely out of his teens, he was recognized as the best -- and showiest -- rhythm and blues player of his generation while playing African-American honky-tonks on the “chitlin’ circuit” before graduating to bigger stages. He supplanted Eric Clapton as rock-and-roll’s most acclaimed guitarist, helped invent psychedelic music, and wowed ’em at Woodstock with his wartime rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And then he was gone, like a bright comet that flashed by our eyes before disappearing into the void. But this comet left its mark. “The electric guitar,” wrote musical historian Greg Tate, “is an instrument whose history can be divided into two eras: before and after Jimi Hendrix.”

The musician we would come to know as Jimi Hendrix was first named Johnny Allen Hendrix when he entered the world in Seattle on November 27, 1942. Two days ago, it would have been his 75th birthday. When the boy was 3, his parents renamed him James Marshall Hendrix, an uncertain parenting gesture that symbolized the chaos of his upbringing. After a childhood marred by poverty, neglect, and abuse, he was drifting toward a life of petty crime when local authorities gave him a choice: do time on a stolen car beef -- he was 19 at the time -- or enlist in the U.S. Army.

This was a time-honored method of filling the ranks, the prevailing belief being that military service would “make a man” of a wayward boy. It worked, sometimes. In this case it was an unbefitting match, in part because young James Hendrix was assigned to an elite division of proud warriors, the 101st Airborne. Hendrix made it through basic training, and never got in any real trouble, but what his officers and fellow enlisted men soon realized is that the only endeavor for which Hendrix showed any passion was playing the guitar.

And, man, could he play. That was evident to fellow soldier Billy Cox the very first time he heard Hendrix jamming in the Fort Campbell barracks on his red Silvertone Danelectro, a Sears & Roebuck house brand that Hendrix had acquired in Seattle. Cox had an upbringing as stable as Hendrix’s was erratic. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, his father was a Baptist minister and math teacher and his mother a classical pianist. Billy played, too -- the bass -- and by 1962 and 1963, he and Hendrix were back in civilian life playing juke joints in the South and Midwest before forming a Nashville-based band, the King Kasuals.

It was during this period that Hendrix learned to play guitar with his teeth, something he’d seen along the way. By January of 1964, Hendrix began to chafe at more traditional band leaders telling him what he could and couldn’t do, and he decamped to Harlem, where he explored both the local music scene and his own prodigious creative abilities.

In a short period of time, he won a talent show at the Apollo Theater, made a record with the Isley Brothers, toured with Little Richard, joined Curtis Knight’s R&B band, moved to Greenwich Village, formed the first of his own bands, and began taking R&B guitar playing to places it had never been before and would never go again.

Before anyone in America knew quite what to call this emerging sound, Hendrix went to Europe in 1966 and 1967 where he teamed with Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding in a band called The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Hendrix jammed with the super-group Cream, which left the great Clapton trembling in awe afterward as he struggled to hold his hand steady enough to light a smoke off-stage. Speaking of cigarette lighters, Hendrix used one to light a guitar on fire at the end of a 45-minute set in London. Meanwhile, the band’s first singles, “Hey, Joe” and “Purple Haze,” hit the charts in Europe before doing so in the States.

To Hendrix, the progression seemed a logical one. But back home, some of his old compadres noticed that he was now playing with white musicians before white audiences. To the great stars of British rock-and-roll, this didn’t mean much: The Beatles and the Stones, among others, had always given credit to their American cousins -- and black musicians from the U.S. -- for the very creation of rock music.

But the identity politics roiling America in 2017 aren’t dissimilar from those in the 1960s. Then, as now, revolution was in the air. Much of that was good. Some of it wasn’t. By that I mean that many activists employed racial politics, disingenuously, to score partisan points. Emotions often overwhelmed reason.

Two weeks after closing Woodstock, for example, Hendrix sought to return to his roots by hosting another free concert, this time in Harlem for an audience, he said, of “my people.” It didn’t go well. As Hendrix biographer Charles R. Cross noted, someone threw a whiskey bottle at him on stage. Others tossed eggs. “He was jeered,” Cross said. “People heckled him.”

Can you imagine? This is the reverse dynamic depicted by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi in “The Blues Brothers,” but this happened in real life. They heckled Hendrix. But here’s the thing about the music: Sometimes, you just have to listen to it. And look on stage.

Among the players with Hendrix at Woodstock in 1969, and two weeks later in Harlem, was Billy Cross. One of the songs they recorded together on that last album, the one not released until after Hendrix had died, was “My Friend,” a nostalgic number that re-created the nightclub sound of Hendrix’s early years on the chitlin circuit.

Sometimes when I think of where this man would have gone with his music -- not to mention the racial chasms he could have helped narrow -- I want to cry. Then I play a song like “All Along the Watchtower” and thank the good Lord that we had him as long as we did.

