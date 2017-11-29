Senate Takes Key Tax Reform Step, Votes to Open Debate

Republican senators voted to open debate on their tax overhaul late Wednesday, securing a key victory and starting the clock toward passing the legislation even as they continue to tweak and debate certain provisions to help secure 50 votes for the final bill later this week.

The tally was 52-48, with no Republicans objecting and no Democrats voting to advance debate. Because Republicans are aiming to pass the measure through reconciliation -- which requires only 51 votes, bypassing a filibuster -- there will be a mandatory 20 hours of debate over the legislation, followed by a so-called vote-a-rama, where unlimited amendments can be filed and voted on. Most, however, are likely to be rejected or non-binding as leaders work to package together a final version of the legislation. A vote on that could occur as early as Thursday evening.

Republican leaders and members of the Finance Committee -- along with the administration -- worked throughout the day to alter or add specific changes to bring each of the hesitant lawmakers on board. With the successful vote to open debate, GOP senators expressed confidence that remaining issues can be resolved, and even the holdouts remained eager to find ways to get to yes.

“I think you can see progress,” said Sen. David Perdue, a member of the Finance Committee. “The demeanor is pretty positive right now. These issues, they're math issues and I think we can get them solved.”

Sens. Bob Corker and James Lankford, who were primarily concerned about not adding to the debt if the tax plan fails to spur projected economic growth, reached an agreement to add a trigger to the bill to increase taxes down the road if growth doesn’t meet projections for revenue. (Specific details of the agreement were not available ahead of the vote.) The deal helped secure Corker’s support in the Budget Committee Tuesday and Lankford’s support the following morning.

“I am on board with this bill,” Lankford told CBS News on Wednesday.

Some Republicans, and several key outside groups, are opposed to the trigger, arguing it would create uncertainty for businesses that could limit any economic uptick and could potentially lead to tax increases during a future recession. Several senators proposed tying the trigger to future spending cuts rather than tax increases, but Sen. John Thune, a member of leadership, said that proposal could end up losing GOP votes. Corker said the trigger would only involve taxes, not spending, though he added that it is "evolving" and that a final solution would have to be worked out by Thursday.

Regardless, the opposition to a revenue trigger was unlikely to block an eventual agreement.

“I don’t like the idea of putting in triggers based on revenue, but I like the idea of passing legislation,” Sen. Pat Toomey, a key member of the Finance Committee, said on Fox News.

Sens. Ron Johnson and Steve Daines had primarily been concerned about the treatment of pass-through businesses -- those that pay taxes through the individual income system, rather than the corporate rate. They secured some key changes, including a higher tax deduction (20 percent) for pass-throughs from the original proposal (17.4 percent).

“There’s been some good progress for Main Street in the tax-cut bill,” Daines said in announcing his support to begin debate on the legislation. Johnson voted to move forward, though he withheld his support for the underlying legislation.

Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote, said she received assurance from President Trump during the party’s Tuesday lunch that he would support legislation to shore up the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces to mitigate any damage caused by a repeal of the individual mandate in the tax bill. She also received assurances from McConnell that that legislation would be included in a must-pass bill before the end of this year, she said Wednesday.

There are other issues to resolve before the final vote is taken. Sens. Marco Rubio and Mike Lee proposed an amendment Wednesday to make the child tax credit refundable, and called for making the corporate rate 22 percent to pay for it -- the rate is currently 20 percent in the Senate legislation. The White House rejected the proposal to raise the corporate rate, but the senators remain open to other ways to fund their proposal.

Still, despite the various pending issues, most Republicans felt a sense of momentum behind their proposal, indicating that even among the holdouts or those wanting changes, everyone was negotiating to get to yes. It marked a serious departure from the health care debate earlier this year, senators said, where diverging concerns and last-minute changes couldn’t win over skeptics.

“It’s part of our DNA to cut taxes. Health care reform was about what we didn’t like. … For most of the debate, it was about why Obamacare sucked [and] never was about what we could do better,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters. Asked if the failure on health care fueled extra motivation to pass taxes, he said, “Totally. Without a doubt.”

Still, the majority party failed to win support from any Democrats, even those up for re-election next year in states Trump carried and were eager to negotiate over the tax legislation. In that way, it was a carbon copy of the health care debate, with Democratic senators decrying the swift movement and last-minute changes to the legislation, and vowing to use it as a political cudgel in the coming midterms.

“If this bill should pass – and I hope that it does not for the sake of America and for the sake of the middle class – my Republican friends will regret rushing it through in such a brazen way,” Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said. “There will be unintended consequences. The rush to get something – anything – done will haunt my Republican colleagues in years to come, and I dare say in November of 2018.”