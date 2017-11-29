Nancy Pelosi: Sham 'Shero'

Finally, Nancy Pelosi's faux feminist veneer has fully cracked.

The Democratic "shero" is, and always has been, a sham. But after Pelosi's incoherent babblefest on "Meet the Press" defending accused groper John Conyers and clown-cad Al Franken, the progressive left can no longer mask her partisan perv apologism.

Pelosi milked her XX chromosomes for all their electoral worth. Her official biography brags about her role as "the most powerful woman in American politics" and her induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame. Over three decades on Capitol Hill, she has scooped up Ms. Magazine's Woman of the Year award, Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year designation, Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger award (named after the abortion godmother and notorious eugenics champion), and the Alice Award (named after suffragette Alice Paul).

So, feminists were aghast when Pelosi hailed Conyers as an "icon" and downplayed news of his secret sexual harassment settlement with a former female staffer -- one of three former employees alleging sexual abuse. Blasting D.C. double standards, Long Island Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice fumed this week over Pelosi's failure to call out Conyers and Franken.

But this is far from the first time see-no-evil Nancy has looked the other way at Democrat dirtbags. I've been reporting on her creep-enabling for years.

Let me cure the left-wing political and media establishment's amnesia:

Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner of New York. Lost in the aftermath of Weiner's mucky-yucky nude selfie and sexting scandals is the fact that Pelosi refused to condemn him until his interactions with an underage girl in Delaware were exposed by conservative bloggers and confirmed by police. Only then did champion-of-women Pelosi rush from behind to lead the demands for Weiner's resignation.

Former Democratic Rep. Eric Massa of New York. In 2010, the married Massa resigned amid a sordid sexual harassment scandal involving young, low-paid male staffers he allegedly lured to his Capitol Hill playhouse for "tickle fights." Turned out that Pelosi's office had been informed months before, by a staffer of former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank, of Massa's predatory and harassing behavior with multiple congressional employees. Massa's former deputy chief of staff and legislative director also contacted leading Democrats on the House Ethics Committee. Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also knew of Massa's misconduct. But Pelosi said and did nothing until allegations went public. A toothless House Ethics Committee investigation went nowhere.

"I have a job to do and not to be the receiver of rumors," she deflected icily.

Former Democratic Re. David Wu of Oregon. The seven-term liberal congressman had a longstanding history of alcoholism and sexual skeeviness that broke into the public eye when his own staffers revolted against their drunk-texting, Tigger costume-wearing boss and pressured him to seek psychiatric help. House Democrat leaders, desperate to keep one of their own in office, ignored the pleas. Only after The Oregonian newspaper published allegations by a teenage girl who had complained for months to apathetic Capitol Hill offices of an "unwanted sexual encounter" with Wu did Pelosi make a show of calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation -- which went, you guessed it, nowhere.

Former Democratic mayor Bob Filner of San Diego. Last month, Pelosi climbed aboard the #MeToo bandwagon in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.

"Your courage is truly inspiring to us all," she tweeted.

But when multiple women accused her old friend, former Democrat congressman and San Diego mayor Bob Filner, of harassment and assault, Pelosi indignantly refused to call on him to resign. One staffer claimed Filner had ordered her to "work without her panties on." Others alleged he forcibly kissed them. Another said she had contacted Democratic higher-ups in California about a half-dozen women, but nobody did nuttin'.

"What goes on in San Diego is up to the people of San Diego. I'm not here to make any judgments," Pelosi sniffed.

The late Democratic Sen. Teddy Kennedy. Of the licentious Democratic lion of the Senate whose public boorishness culminated in the infamous "Waitress Sandwich" with fellow Dem pig Sen. Chris Dodd, Pelosi effused:

"Rooted in his deep patriotism, his abiding faith and his deep concern for the least among us, no one has done more than Senator Kennedy to educate our children, care for our seniors and ensure equality for all Americans."

The Democratic Bad Boys Club has had no better cheerleader than Pom-Pom Pelosi.

