Trump, Democrats Cast Preemptive Shutdown Blame

A tweet Tuesday morning from President Trump blew up a critical negotiating session with Democrats over funding the government as a deadline nears, and led to both parties casting preemptive blame for a potential shutdown.

Hours before a meeting with congressional leaders of both parties, Trump tweeted that he doesn't see a deal emerging, and accused Democrats of supporting illegal immigration, being weak on crime and wanting to raise taxes. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi responded by backing out of the meeting, suggesting Trump wasn’t serious about a negotiation. The Democratic leaders instead encouraged their Republican counterparts to work out a deal without the president’s involvement.

Ryan and McConnell ignored that invitation, meeting with Trump at the White House Tuesday afternoon, where the president repeated his attacks against the absent Democrats.

“They decided not to show up. They’ve been all talk and no action, and now it’s even worse. Now it’s not even talk,” Trump said, sitting between two empty chairs with name cards for Pelosi and Schumer.

“If that happens, I would absolutely blame the Democrats,” he said of a government shutdown.

Ryan and McConnell backed his aggressive negotiating tactics, with the House speaker saying it was “regrettable” that Democrats didn’t show up to the meeting, and his Senate counterpart rejecting the Pelosi/Schumer proposal to work out a solution sans Trump.

“You cannot negotiate the omnibus spending bill without the person who signs the bill in the room,” McConnell said.

Democrats, however, are confident they hold leverage because their votes are necessary in the Senate next week to fund the government, and they believe Republicans would take the blame if a shutdown occurred. The government has never shut down with one party in control of the House, Senate and White House.

“I’m very hopeful we can avoid a shutdown,” Schumer said. “Our Republican colleagues have shown in the past that they know with them in charge a shutdown falls on their back. They’re running the show. The American people know they’re running the show.”

He added that Trump wasn’t “serious” about negotiations, and Pelosi tweeted after the Republicans’ White House meeting that the president’s “verbal abuse will no longer be tolerated.”

“His empty chair photo opp showed he’s more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of the American people. Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad!” Pelosi wrote.

The false start Tuesday left the parties far apart on an agreement to avoid a funding deadline at the end of next week. The federal coffers run dry Dec. 8, with both parties expecting a short-term patch to keep the government running while a longer solution on spending levels and a full omnibus appropriations measure are worked out. But instead of progress Tuesday, both sides were left casting pre-emptive blame.

“They need to show up for work,” Sen. John Thune, a member of Republican leadership, said of his Democratic counterparts. “This is part of doing our jobs and I think it’s important that they be involved in those discussions.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, the assistant Democratic leader, said Trump’s original tweet was “not respectful or constructive.”

“It should have been the beginning of an important negotiating session,” Durbin said. “Why he had to, as he always does, blow it up with a tweet, I don’t know. But he made it clear that today’s meeting was pointless.”

At stake is more than just funding the government: Democrats have made clear that they expect a legislative solution for young childhood immigrants, known as Dreamers, in December, even though Trump’s rescinding of an executive order that provided them temporary legal status doesn’t take effect until next year. Though Democratic leaders have not explicitly said a solution for Dreamers needs to be attached to a government funding measure, several prominent Democratic lawmakers have said they will vote against any funding measure that doesn’t include a solution for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients.

Republicans have been negotiating for a DACA solution that is paired with increased border security. Sen. Thom Tillis, a key Republican working on an immigration solution, said he thought an agreement isn’t far off, but rejected the idea of attaching it to an appropriations measure as “dead on arrival.”

Lawmakers also need to find solutions to several other critical issues over the next month: whether to re-authorize a controversial NSA surveillance tool; pass new emergency hurricane assistance; re-authorize a children’s health insurance program that lapsed earlier this year; and extend the federal flood insurance program. They may also consider legislation to shore up the Affordable Care Act’s insurance markets.

Despite all those pending issues, however, the focus on Capitol Hill this week has been on Republicans’ tax bill, which passed a key committee vote in the Senate Tuesday and will likely be on the Senate floor later this week.