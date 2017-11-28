Pushing Tax Reform; Graceless and Clueless; the Mandate Dilemma; Jim-Dandy

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, November 28, 2017. One hundred and five years ago, Thanksgiving Day came late in the football season, and at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania the coaches knew what they were thankful for: that five years earlier, Hiram Thorpe had sent his son to their place of learning.

On this date, Jim Thorpe played his last collegiate football game. The weather was unusual -- a driving snowstorm -- but the result was typical for Carlisle: a 32-0 drubbing of Brown. Led by Thorpe, their transcendent star, the Indians won 12 games that year. The most satisfying was Carlisle’s 27-6 trouncing of Army.

Many myths attend to the 1912 football game between the Carlisle Indians and the Black Knights of Army, some of them dubious: Did Carlisle’s coach, Glenn “Pop” Warner, really stoke his players’ passions by telling them these West Point cadets were the sons of U.S. Army officers who’d destroyed their tribes?

That seems doubtful to me simply because Pop Warner himself was the proud son of a Union Army officer. Did star Army halfback and future president Dwight Eisenhower hurt his knee tackling Thorpe? Ike emphatically denied that in a 1967 interview with Thorpe’s biographer, Robert W. Wheeler.

“I was not hurt at all in the Carlisle game,” Eisenhower said. “As a matter of fact, I was thoroughly enjoying the challenge that Jim was presenting. Except for him, Carlisle would have been an easy team to beat. On the football field there was no one like him in the world.”

Eisenhower was not using hyperbole. In 1912, Jim Thorpe achieved a level of athletic success that has never been equaled. Earlier in the year, he’d sailed to Sweden with the U.S. Olympic team that included West Point cadet George Patton and Hawaii swimming star Duke Kahanamoku.

All Thorpe did once he got to Stockholm was dominate track and field, earning the famous pronouncement from Swedish King Gustav V -- as he placed gold medals for the pentathlon and decathlon around Thorpe’s neck -- “You, sir, are the greatest athlete in the world.”

Both his parents were of mixed heritage, so Thorpe was baptized as a Catholic and given a “white” name, James Francis Thorpe, as well as an Indian one, Wa-Tho-Huk, which means “Bright Path.” The path wasn’t bright right away. His mother died while he was a boy.

His father passed away soon after, but not before sending his son to Carlisle. There, he starred in track, football, basketball, and lacrosse, and played semiprofessional baseball one summer in North Carolina in 1909. For that transgression -- it would be legal today -- the International Olympic Committee stripped Thorpe of his medals.

He went on to play professional baseball for six years while also playing pro football (he’s a Hall of Famer in that sport) and helped create the National Football League. In 1950, the Associated Press ratified King Gustav’s pronouncement by naming Thorpe the greatest athlete of the first half of the 20th century.

In 2012, sports journalist Sally Jenkins reviewed his performance a century earlier, noting sports fans’ fondness for comparing decathletes from different eras and speculating who would win if all the Olympic champions could compete head to head.

“The numbers Thorpe posted in Stockholm give us a concrete answer,” Jenkins wrote. “He would.”

