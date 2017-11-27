'Vox Populi'; Taxing Decisions; Burma at a Crossroads; City Hall Shootings

Good morning, it’s Monday, November 27, 2017. Thirty-nine years ago today, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Harvey Milk, a prominent member of the city’s Board of Supervisors, were gunned down in their offices by a former supervisor and political opponent named Dan White.

San Francisco is my hometown and I was there on assignment for another story when the terrible news from City Hall blared out over the car radio: George Moscone gunned down. Harvey Milk, too. Dan White in custody.

I'll have more on the tragic events of November 27, 1978 in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Nearly four decades after theirs violent deaths, Harvey Milk is a better-remembered martyr than George Moscone. In part, this is because of a 2008 movie, “Milk,” featuring Sean Penn in the title role as one of the first openly gay officeholders in this country’s history. At the time, however, Moscone was the better-known California political figure. An important cog in the “Burton Machine” -- along with such luminaries as Phil and John Burton, Willie Brown, Nancy Pelosi, and Leo McCarthy -- Moscone had served in the legislature in Sacramento and was often mentioned as a potential governor.

After defeating Dianne Feinstein and others to win the mayoralty, Moscone worked at bridging the agendas of two warring factions in the city’s Democratic Party. The first was comprised of traditional Democrats aligned with organized labor, including the politically active police officers’ and firefighters’ unions, along with many prominent business groups. They favored pro-growth and pro-jobs policies and found an able advocate in Moscone. It was the mayor, for instance, who helped keep the city’s beloved San Francisco Giants from departing for Toronto. At the same time, Moscone embraced the agenda of the party’s social liberals, who pushed for more inclusion in city politics for racial minorities, women, and gays. The mayor forged an alliance with Milk, a transplanted New Yorker, military veteran, onetime Goldwater Republican and investment banker who found his niche in San Francisco’s Castro District as homosexuals in America were coming out of the closet in droves. Although San Francisco was perhaps the most welcoming city in America to gay men and lesbians, the transition was not without tension, especially in the city’s ethnic enclaves.

The Castro had been a traditional Irish-American and Italian-American working-class neighborhood. Many of its residents, particularly those within the ranks of the police and fire departments, feared that the city’s libertine influences were not only contributing to rampant crime, but altering San Francisco’s very identity.

This was a struggle traditionalists were fated to lose. Even the imposing Catholic edifice in the Castro, Most Holy Redeemer Church, embraced change. To this day, it describes itself as a parish that “offers a spiritual home to all: senior citizens and youth; single people and families; those who are straight, gay, lesbian, and transgender; the healthy and the sick, particularly persons with HIV.”

Harvey Milk and his partner owned a camera shop and became active in local politics. The unofficial “mayor of Castro Street,” Milk chafed under what he saw as the discriminatory practices of the SFPD, and he ran successfully for the Board of Supervisors to address it.

Once on the board, Milk came into conflict with Dan White. Although he was only 32 in 1978, Dan White represented old San Francisco. Like Moscone and Milk, he’d been in the military. But while they saw no combat in the Navy, Dan White had been a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division and had fought in Vietnam. Coming back to his hometown, he became a police officer and then a firefighter.

Although not opposed to gay rights, White inevitably clashed with the socially liberal faction on the Board of Supervisors over issues relating to neighborhood identity. In one instance, the board voted to place a group home for violent youthful offenders in White’s district. White resigned in frustration in early November of 1978, as much over his personal situation as the politics at City Hall. Supervisors earned an annual salary of $9,600 at that time, not enough to support his family of four -- and civil service rules prevented White from receiving his fire department salary while in office.

White’s political allies implored him to reconsider, which he did. Moscone initially agreed to let White rescind his resignation. But when lobbied by the liberals on the board, including Milk and Willie Brown, the mayor changed his mind.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on November 27, 1978, Dan White slipped his loaded police department service revolver and some extra ammunition into a coat pocket and hitched a ride with a friend downtown. At City Hall, he climbed through an unlocked first floor window, avoiding the newly installed metal detectors, and went to George Moscone’s office.

He asked one last time for his job back, and when he didn’t get the answer he wanted, White shot the mayor twice at point-blank range, then stood over his prone body and fired two more shots into his head. Upon leaving the office, White ran into an unsuspecting Dianne Feinstein, the chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, who asked to speak to him. “I have something to do first,” he replied chillingly.

White then went to Milk’s office and killed him as well. It was Feinstein who found Milk’s body. The city was already reeling from the carnage in Guyana, where San Francisco Congressman Leo Ryan had been among the many victims of the Peoples Temple slaughter.

A short while later, a stunned Feinstein faced a crowd of cameras and city employees. “As president of the Board of Supervisors, it's my duty to make this announcement,” she said. “Both Mayor Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk have been shot and killed.”

Astonished shouts broke out until others in the crowd quieted them so Feinstein could finish. In a moment she did: “The suspect is supervisor Dan White.”

Feinstein, now California’s senior U.S. senator, would succeed Moscone as mayor and serve in that capacity for 10 years. Willie Brown, who had left Moscone’s office by another door just as Dan White came in, would be elected mayor in 1996.

White himself would stand trial for his crimes, but in a highly controversial verdict, would be found guilty only of voluntary manslaughter. The jury’s decision seemed inexplicable, but those of us who covered criminal courts in California in those years had witnessed other such anomalies. White was convicted of the “lesser included offense” to first-degree murder after his lawyers successfully invoked the state’s “diminished mental capacity” defense.

That defense did not, as was widely reported, amount to a “Twinkie Defense”-- i.e. the claim that Dan White was incapacitated by a junk food diet. What his lawyers and the defense team’s expert witnesses argued was that White was suffering from clinical depression when he killed Moscone and Milk. To bolster this assertion, they pointed to changes in his personal appearance from well-dressed to slovenly, that he was no longer exercising regularly, and had abandoned his normally health-conscious diet.

One of the psychologists did opine, unfortunately, that changes in diet could sometimes trigger mood swings, but Twinkies were never mentioned at the trial. And if the jurors were to blame, so too were California’s imprecise rules of evidence, which were subsequently changed.

Perhaps the jurors of the wounded city were moved by something else: the knowledge that Dan White destroyed three lives that day; not just George Moscone’s and Harvey Milk’s, but also his own. Certainly, White came to realize it. After serving five years in prison, he was paroled to Los Angeles for a year. He spent several months in Ireland, then gravitated back to San Francisco, unwanted and reviled.

On October 21, 1985, Dan White took his own life. He did not use a gun.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com