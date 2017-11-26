Trump and His Critics Show an Amazing Lack of Grace

Although I love watching sports, time is finite, meaning we all must draw the line somewhere. I drew mine at LaVar Ball. When he appears on television, or the conversation on ESPN turns to him, I change channels.

Even in an era of shameless self-promotion, Ball stands out. A washout as a college basketball player, he also failed to make the grade in pro football. Then he married, raised three basketball-playing sons, and found his true calling: capitalizing on his boys’ athletic abilities. Ball formed a sports apparel company built around them and conjured up a reality TV show for Facebook. To gin up publicity, he makes outrageous statements such as trashing his sons’ coaches, invoking racist stereotypes about their teammates, and directing sexist rants at female sportswriters.

This is what I’ve tried to avoid. Then LaVar’s second son, a freshman on UCLA’s basketball team, was one of three Bruin players arrested for shoplifting a pair of $750 Louis Vuitton sunglasses during a team trip to China. Stealing is a big deal there, and the young men were looking at jail time. Until help arrived from an unlikely source. On his Asian trip, President Trump raised the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who interceded.

Now here was a feel-good story. At a time of U.S.-China tensions, President Xi’s gesture of conciliation was a possible harbinger of Chinese cooperation on a much more important matter, namely North Korea’s nuclear program. Also, the Donald showed that his deal-making abilities honed in the private sector are applicable to the presidency after all. And three young men who erred returned home to spend Thanksgiving with their families. The players, their coach, and the head of the Pac-12 conference thanked Trump, who appeared to have done something selfless. It seemed some much-needed grace had seeped into our public discourse. But it was not to be, not in 2017, a year that will go down as one of the least gracious periods in American public life.

“Grace” is a word and concept so dear to me that our youngest child is named Grace. Webster’s New World Dictionary, the venerable volume I’ve consulted on word usage for most of my professional life, lists some 15 definitions of the word (in addition to the proper name). They range from “beauty or charm of form” to “thoughtfulness toward others.” At this time of year, even the most secular among us remembers Webster’s definition number 7 -- “a short prayer in which blessing is asked, or thanks are given, for a meal.” The last definition provided, familiar to Christians of all stripes, is theological: “the unmerited love and favor of God toward man.”

What makes grace so amazing is how all these definitions bolster each other. My pal Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church, has expressed it this way: “When you’ve experienced grace and you feel like you've been forgiven, you’re a lot more forgiving of other people. You’re a lot more gracious to others.”

This dynamic was in play when the young men thanked their president. Until Trump got in his own way. And LaVar Ball weighed in. Quickly, we were back in the mire of our putrid politics. It started when Trump took to Twitter to welcome the players back to the U.S., telling them, “HAVE A GREAT LIFE!” and thanking President Xi. Yet from the beginning, Trump was concerned he wouldn’t get sufficient credit, wondering on Twitter, “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

Ten years wasn’t going to happen, but you’d think any father would be happy with the president for helping his kid. Not LaVar Ball. No, sir. He pointedly refused to say anything nice, and suggested that he himself had pulled strings. “I had some people that had boots on the ground that knew the situation,” he claimed.

Things went downhill from there. “LaVar Ball…is unaccepting of what I did for his son,” tweeted the piqued president. “I should have left them in jail!”

Obviously, Trump wasn’t being literal, but our ability to recognize irony has disappeared along with any capacity to exhibit grace toward those whose politics we do not share. Predictably, liberal commentators attacked Trump, who responded by calling LaVar Ball an “ungrateful fool.” The accuracy of Trump’s insult is not the point. A larger truth is at work here: The president of the United States is a singularly ungracious man whose perverse talent is that he gets others to act even worse than he does.

Sure, LaVar Ball is a blowhard. But “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t. He’s a deeply admirable and talented and caring person who has been raising money and awareness for the plight of Puerto Ricans. So what does he do when Trump disses the mayor of San Juan in a tweet? He goes all Trump.

“You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump,” the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright tweeted at the president. “No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

This is not worthy of Miranda. Nor was it worthy of Liz Phipps Soeiro, an elementary school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to respond with bile when Melania Trump donated 10 Dr. Seuss books to the school to commemorate National Read a Book Day. In a lengthy screed, Ms. Soeiro said her well-funded library didn’t NEED the books (the capitalization was hers), bragged about her school’s test scores, claimed school libraries are being shuttered around the country, took a swipe at school choice, sniped at Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and characterized Dr. Seuss books as not only anachronistic, but racist.

This last critique would be news to Theodor Seuss Geisel, the liberal author of the books, a New Deal Democrat who opposed nuclear proliferation and supported liberal causes. Ms. Soeiro’s rejection of the first lady’s gift also surprised readers of her own Twitter account, the one where she dressed up two years ago as “The Cat in the Hat” and is pictured smiling broadly next to an easel proclaiming, “Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!”

The good librarian was on firmer ground in 2015. But that was before Donald Trump became president. For many otherwise rational Americans, this has short-circuited their brains. Dr. Seuss himself put the problem of closing your mind this way: “You’ll miss the best things, if you keep your eyes shut.”

As if on cue, when convicted mass murderer and psycho cult leader Charles Manson died recently, the New York Times published an essay linking him to the alt-right. Newsweek went further, running a thinly reported bit of clickbait titled “How Murderer Charles Manson and Donald Trump Used Similar Language to Gain Followers.”

The problem here, aside from the obvious one, is that the piece quoted a psychologist who conceded that he had no idea how Manson attracted his followers. When conservative commentators pointed out the shortcomings of this type of journalism, Newsweek’s editors did something unexpected. They showed grace. They took the piece down, replacing it with a mild version under a non-salacious headline, accompanied by an editor’s note: “An earlier version of this story did not meet Newsweek's editorial standards and has been revised accordingly.”

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound.